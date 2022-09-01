Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Teases "Whoa!" S03 Lois Storyline

With work on the third season of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois expected to get underway next week (which means some recasting news on the Jordan Elsass front should also be hitting soon), it looks like Tulloch has taken the lead when it comes to being a great source for series updates. Yesterday, we covered the Fan Expo Canada 2022 Q&A panel that the duo participated in, with Tulloch offering some promising comments in regards to Melissa Benoist possibly making an appearance on the series (which creates some complications, but we'll get to that in a minute). This time around, Tulloch offered up a tease or two when it comes to what's ahead for Lois, with Tulloch having read the script for the season opener on her way to the event.

"I read Season 3 Episode 1 on the plane last night. It's great," Tulloch shared with the crowd (and those watching at home, thanks to those kind enough to post their videos). And while it's still too early to know where exactly things are headed, Tulloch and Hoechlin like what they're seeing. "Tyler and I were saying this season might be the most exciting from our point of view because we've been given the general arc of this season, and Lois' particular storyline is like, 'whoa!' I did not have any idea they were going in that direction," Tulloch added.

Also, during that Fan Expo Canada 2022 Q&A panel, Hoechlin & Tulloch were asked about the rumors that Melissa Benoist may be returning to the role of Supergirl during the upcoming season. "We have not heard that rumor about her coming on the show. She has expressed interest to me in doing it, and I know that we would love to work with her again and Grant [Gustin] and everyone else," Tulloch replied. "I just don't know…ever since we started the show, COVID has been a reality which is why we haven't done any of the crossovers or anything like that, so we just can't speak to whether or not that's feasible." Except, there's a problem…

Showrunner Todd Helbing has already revealed a major complication to that happening. During the second season finale, it was confirmed that Superman & Lois didn't have any Arrowverse crossovers because it was never set in the Arrowverse in the first place. Yup, still a bitter pill to swallow. So, for example, David Ramsey's John Diggle? Yeah, that's the show's version and now the Arrowverse version. So if Benoist's Supergirl was to appear during the third or a future season, it would have to involve writing her a new backstory that works for the show (Helbing said as much during an episode of The Flash Podcast: "Yeah, it would not be the Supergirl from the Arrowverse, it would be our version so we would invent a new backstory for her"). Here's a look at Tulloch's response during the recent Fan Expo Canada 2022, where the question of Benoist's return was asked and addressed (so let the speculation begin now)- with big thanks to Brief Take for posting the video: