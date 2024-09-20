Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, lois lane, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz "Killing It" as Lex Luthor: Tulloch

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch had high praise for Michael Cudlitz's take on Lex Luthor for the show's fourth and final season.

As we inch closer to the two-episode return of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois for its fourth and final season on October 7th, we're starting to hear from the cast about what viewers can expect. In a clip that was released earlier today, Tulloch responded to what fans can expect by teasing that some punches to "the feels" were on the way – as well as some "great action." But it's Cudlitz's turn as Lex Luthor that Tulloch had the highest praise for: "Definite tears. There are some very emotional episodes as well. Great action. You have Lex first, you know, front and center, finally. He's just the best villain – and Michael Cudlitz is just killing it in this role."

The newest trailer is waiting for you above, and you can check out the overviews for S04E01: "The End & The Beginning" and S04E02: "A World Without" right after some final season insights from Tulloch:

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 1: "The End & The Beginning" – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART ONE – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is locked in a brutal battle with Luthor's monster; Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys race against time to save General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing.

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 2: "A World Without" – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART TWO – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) join the fight against Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who starts making moves in Smallville. Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) butt heads over an important decision. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin and Kristi Korzec.

Here's a look back at our updated image gallery, followed by the official overview for the final season:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

