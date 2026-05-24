Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW double or nothing, wrestling

AEW Double or Nothing Preview: Hair, Gold, and Stadium Stampede

Comrades! El Presidente previews AEW Double or Nothing, where MJF's hair, Darby's title, and a 14-man Stadium Stampede await in glorious wrestling chaos!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Double or Nothing promises chaos as Darby Allin risks gold against MJF’s precious hair in New York.

The AEW Double or Nothing card erupts with Thekla’s 4-way title defense, Okada vs. Takeshita, and FTR’s I Quit war.

Owen Cup battles and Stadium Stampede deliver socialist violence, as 14 maniacs brawl like a CIA-backed coup gone wrong.

Even the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In overflows with proletariat value, plus start time and how to watch the spectacle.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the rooftop infinity pool of my newly-acquired Manhattan penthouse, which I purchased with funds that the CIA insists were "embezzled" but which I assure you were merely "creatively reallocated" from the national treasury! Tonight, my loyal subjects, we have a glorious wrestling spectacular on our hands as AEW Double or Nothing emanates LIVE from Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, New York! My pet capybara Esteban has already donned his finest tuxedo and is currently sipping on a martini the size of his head in anticipation. So let us dive into the AEW Double or Nothing preview, comrades!

AEW Double or Nothing: Your Guide to Every Match on the Main Card

AEW World Championship Title vs. Hair Match: Darby Allin vs. MJF

Tonight, MJF will be fighting to become a three-time AEW World Champion, yes, but if he loses, he goes home both empty-handed and bald. It would be an understatement to say MJF has been gotten to by the idea of losing his hair, so how far will he go to keep it? MJF might have two pinfall victories over Allin, but this is the first time he'll face Allin as the championship challenger.

Ahhh, Darby Allin, the daredevil with the death wish! Seven title defenses in 35 days, comrades! This reminds me of when I held a referendum every weekend for an entire month just to prove how legitimate my 99.7% electoral victories were! And MJF, fearing baldness… I once watched Fidel Castro shave another dictator's beard as a punishment after a particularly drunken game of dominos in Havana. The screams! The tears! The hair stuck to the rum bottles! MJF should know – hair grows back, but the humiliation, comrades, the humiliation is FOREVER.

AEW Women's World Championship 4-Way Match: Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

This marks Thekla's Double or Nothing debut, and she makes it defending the AEW Women's World Title against three former AEW Women's World Champions, a first in AEW history.

The Toxic Spider Thekla against three former champions?! This is more crowded than the time I tried to host a summit between Kim Jong-un, Bashar al-Assad, and Steven Seagal on my yacht. (Seagal was not invited, comrades, he simply showed up. Nobody knows how.) Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander all have legitimate claims, but in a four-way, anything can happen! Much like in my country's elections, when I allow them to occur.

AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

This is one of the most anticipated matches in AEW history – unless you're Don Callis, who could be watching two of his top dogs fracture the Family beyond repair.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita, comrades! The Rainmaker against The Alpha! Don Callis trying to keep his Family together reminds me of myself attempting to manage my own cabinet of generals, all of whom are constantly trying to coup each other while smiling for state television. Okada used a screwdriver last time! A SCREWDRIVER! This is the kind of resourcefulness the CIA wishes their assassins had when they keep failing to remove me from power!

AEW World Tag Team Championship New York Street Fight "I Quit" Match: FTR vs. Cage & Cope

Cope demanded a third match and put everything on the table himself: if Cage and Cope fail to win the titles on Sunday, they can never team together again. FTR added the "I quit" stipulation in hopes of humiliating Cage and Cope.

An "I Quit" match, comrades! I have never said those words in my life, not even during the Bay of Piglets incident (a minor disagreement involving CIA-trained swine that I shall not elaborate upon). Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR! The capitalist pig Tony Khan is salivating over the pay-per-view buys, but I salivate over the chaos! Seize the means of production, Cope!

AEW Continental Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly

O'Reilly is as confident as he's ever been, and with good reason. He tapped out Moxley twice and truly believes he'll do it again at Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley, the perpetual champion of grit, against Kyle O'Reilly, who has tapped him out TWICE without it counting! This is the wrestling equivalent of every assassination attempt the CIA has made on me, comrades – close, but not quite finishing the job! No time limit means O'Reilly finally has the runway to land the plane. Or, in Moxley's case, to crash it spectacularly.

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals: Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe

Ospreay enters the Owen Cup with a clarity of purpose, and he made that clear to Joe this past Wednesday on Dynamite. He's doing what he has to do to be the best, because he has a whole country on his back.

Will Ospreay training with the Death Riders?! Comrades, this is like the time I sent my nephew to "study abroad" with Muammar Gaddafi in the 90s. He came back with a flamboyant wardrobe and several new ideas about desert tent diplomacy! Samoa Joe is rightfully furious. Ospreay vs. Joe, FIRST TIME EVER, on AEW Dynamite's biggest sister show of the year? Hand me my smelling salts, Esteban!

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals: Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido

Tonight, they'll finally go one-on-one, but the stakes aren't just personal. The winner moves to the semifinals of the Owen Cup, where they'll face Claudio Castagnoli or Bandido's tag partner (and a past Swerve rival), Brody King.

Swerve Strickland burning a Most Wanted poster of Bandido?! Comrades, the CIA has had a "Most Wanted" poster of me hanging in Langley since 1987, and let me tell you, I have framed mine and hung it in the palace bathroom! This match will be a high-flying showcase of athleticism, the likes of which I have not seen since Manuel Noriega attempted to parkour out of a hotel window in Panama City.

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinals: Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa

Athena arrives as the longest-reigning champion in ROH history, with a ROH Women's World Title reign at 1,261 days, and a massive chip on her shoulder after losing in the semifinals of last year's tournament to the eventual winner, Mercedes Moné.

1,261 days as ROH Women's World Champion! Athena has held that title longer than some of my own administrations have lasted between coups! Mina Shirakawa is looking for revenge for her broken hand, and broken hands are no laughing matter, comrades. Unless they belong to a CIA operative, in which case, ha ha ha!

Stadium Stampede

For the first time since 2023, Stadium Stampede is back, and this time, it's the biggest version yet. A record 14 competitors will take on the chaos of a match where anything goes anywhere in the stadium!

FOURTEEN MEN! Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, the Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Kenny Omega versus Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Andrade El Ídolo, and Mark Davis! Comrades, this is more participants than my last attempted coup, and that one had buses! Stadium Stampede is pure anarchic glory, the kind of thing the CIA tries to instigate in my country every Tuesday!

AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy In Pre-Show Matches

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship 5-Minute Eliminator: Divine Dominion vs. Zayda Steel & Viva Van

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions have promised a future title shot to anyone who can last five minutes with them. So far, no one has even lasted three minutes.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Divine Dominion are absolute towers of destruction! Zayda Steel and Viva Van need to survive five minutes? Comrades, I once survived a five-minute phone call with Henry Kissinger, and let me tell you, it felt like five YEARS. Good luck, ladies!

The Opps vs. Death Riders

This Trios Match sees both sides take to the battlefield before the Ospreay vs. Joe Owen Cup clash on the main card.

HOOK, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata as The Opps! Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta as the Death Riders! This is the appetizer before the main course, much like the small dictator tapas I serve at my soirees. Shibata's chops alone could topple a small government, comrades, and I would know!

The Conglomeration & Boom & Doom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

STP remains on the hunt for gold, and they've been looking at the AEW World Trios Titles. But tonight, we'll see 10-man tag team action with a pair of past STP rivals in Boom & Doom joining forces with The Conglomeration.

Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall against Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Anthony Ogogo?! TEN MEN ON THE BUY IN! This is the kind of value the proletariat deserves, comrades! Big Boom AJ embodies the spirit of the everyman rising up against the bourgeoisie, and I salute him with my $40,000 bottle of champagne!

AEW Double or Nothing: Start Time and How to Watch

For my comrades who wish to indulge in this glorious wrestling spectacular alongside me, here are the vital details:

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium – Flushing, New York

The Buy In Pre-Show: 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT (FREE on HBO Max and AEW's YouTube channel)

Main Card Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

How to Watch: AEW Double or Nothing is available on HBO Max pay-per-view in the United States, as well as Amazon Prime, MyAEW, and other streaming and pay-per-view platforms.

A glorious thank you to the comrades over at AEW's website for the preview material, which you can read in its full capitalist glory right here!

So tune in tonight, comrades, to AEW Double or Nothing! As for myself, I shall be watching from my newly-constructed volcano-adjacent viewing bunker, with Esteban perched upon a velvet cushion, a personal chef preparing wagyu beef flown in from Kobe by my private jet, and a 200-inch television I personally requisitioned from a "former" oligarch friend. The CIA may be listening at my windows, but they cannot stop me from enjoying AEW Double or Nothing! VIVA LA LUCHA, COMRADES!

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