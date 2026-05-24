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AEW Double or Nothing Preview: Hair, Gold, and Stadium Stampede

Comrades! El Presidente previews AEW Double or Nothing, where MJF's hair, Darby's title, and a 14-man Stadium Stampede await in glorious wrestling chaos!

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Article Summary

  • Comrades, AEW Double or Nothing promises chaos as Darby Allin risks gold against MJF’s precious hair in New York.
  • The AEW Double or Nothing card erupts with Thekla’s 4-way title defense, Okada vs. Takeshita, and FTR’s I Quit war.
  • Owen Cup battles and Stadium Stampede deliver socialist violence, as 14 maniacs brawl like a CIA-backed coup gone wrong.
  • Even the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In overflows with proletariat value, plus start time and how to watch the spectacle.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the rooftop infinity pool of my newly-acquired Manhattan penthouse, which I purchased with funds that the CIA insists were "embezzled" but which I assure you were merely "creatively reallocated" from the national treasury! Tonight, my loyal subjects, we have a glorious wrestling spectacular on our hands as AEW Double or Nothing emanates LIVE from Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, New York! My pet capybara Esteban has already donned his finest tuxedo and is currently sipping on a martini the size of his head in anticipation. So let us dive into the AEW Double or Nothing preview, comrades!

Promotional poster for AEW Double or Nothing featuring multiple wrestling matchups, including title matches, a hair vs. title bout, and Stadium Stampede. Wrestlers are arranged around bold event graphics and championship belts.
AEW Double or Nothing poster highlighting title matches, Hair vs. Title, and Stadium Stampede.

AEW Double or Nothing: Your Guide to Every Match on the Main Card

AEW Double or Nothing promotional poster for a title-versus-hair match, featuring Darby Allin and MJF facing off over the AEW World Championship. The design includes a Stadium Stampede theme and a live pay-per-view date on HBO Max.
AEW Double or Nothing preview art for the title vs. hair match between Darby Allin and MJF.

AEW World Championship Title vs. Hair Match: Darby Allin vs. MJF

Tonight, MJF will be fighting to become a three-time AEW World Champion, yes, but if he loses, he goes home both empty-handed and bald. It would be an understatement to say MJF has been gotten to by the idea of losing his hair, so how far will he go to keep it? MJF might have two pinfall victories over Allin, but this is the first time he'll face Allin as the championship challenger.

Ahhh, Darby Allin, the daredevil with the death wish! Seven title defenses in 35 days, comrades! This reminds me of when I held a referendum every weekend for an entire month just to prove how legitimate my 99.7% electoral victories were! And MJF, fearing baldness… I once watched Fidel Castro shave another dictator's beard as a punishment after a particularly drunken game of dominos in Havana. The screams! The tears! The hair stuck to the rum bottles! MJF should know – hair grows back, but the humiliation, comrades, the humiliation is FOREVER.

Promotional poster for AEW Double or Nothing featuring the AEW World Championship Hair vs. Hair match between Darby Allin and MJF, with dramatic close-ups of both wrestlers and a dark, skull-filled background.
AEW Double or Nothing poster for the World Championship Hair vs. Hair match: Darby Allin vs. MJF.

AEW Women's World Championship 4-Way Match: Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

Promotional AEW Double or Nothing poster featuring Thekla, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter around a sign for the AEW Women's World Championship 4-way match. The design includes city graphics, yellow taxis, and a live pay-per-view HBO Max banner.
AEW Double or Nothing poster for the Women's World Championship 4-way match.

This marks Thekla's Double or Nothing debut, and she makes it defending the AEW Women's World Title against three former AEW Women's World Champions, a first in AEW history.

The Toxic Spider Thekla against three former champions?! This is more crowded than the time I tried to host a summit between Kim Jong-un, Bashar al-Assad, and Steven Seagal on my yacht. (Seagal was not invited, comrades, he simply showed up. Nobody knows how.) Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander all have legitimate claims, but in a four-way, anything can happen! Much like in my country's elections, when I allow them to occur.

AEW Double or Nothing poster featuring Thekla, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter around a women's world championship four-way match. Bright pink and blue graphics frame the wrestlers with cars and event branding at the bottom.
AEW Double or Nothing preview art for the women's world title four-way match.

AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Double or Nothing promo artwork featuring Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita facing off over the AEW International Championship. The design includes a live pay-per-view date and a New York-themed collage background.
Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita in AEW Double or Nothing promo art.

This is one of the most anticipated matches in AEW history – unless you're Don Callis, who could be watching two of his top dogs fracture the Family beyond repair.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita, comrades! The Rainmaker against The Alpha! Don Callis trying to keep his Family together reminds me of myself attempting to manage my own cabinet of generals, all of whom are constantly trying to coup each other while smiling for state television. Okada used a screwdriver last time! A SCREWDRIVER! This is the kind of resourcefulness the CIA wishes their assassins had when they keep failing to remove me from power!

AEW Double or Nothing promotional poster for the AEW International Championship, featuring Kazuchika Okada facing Konosuke Takeshita with other wrestlers and a bald man in sunglasses centered between gold and red lighting. The poster emphasizes a tense showdown for the title.
AEW Double or Nothing poster highlighting the AEW International Championship match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

AEW World Tag Team Championship New York Street Fight "I Quit" Match: FTR vs. Cage & Cope

AEW Double or Nothing promotional poster showing wrestlers facing off around a "Double or Nothing" sign, with an AEW World Tag Team Championship I Quit Match banner and Stadium Stampede-style city backdrop. The image highlights hair vs. gold and several featured wrestlers.
AEW Double or Nothing poster featuring an AEW World Tag Team Championship I Quit Match.

Cope demanded a third match and put everything on the table himself: if Cage and Cope fail to win the titles on Sunday, they can never team together again. FTR added the "I quit" stipulation in hopes of humiliating Cage and Cope.

An "I Quit" match, comrades! I have never said those words in my life, not even during the Bay of Piglets incident (a minor disagreement involving CIA-trained swine that I shall not elaborate upon). Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR! The capitalist pig Tony Khan is salivating over the pay-per-view buys, but I salivate over the chaos! Seize the means of production, Cope!

AEW Continental Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly

AEW promotional poster for Double or Nothing featuring Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly facing off with championship belts, centered around the Continental Championship and Stadium Stampede-inspired city graphics.
AEW Double or Nothing preview art with Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the Continental Championship.

O'Reilly is as confident as he's ever been, and with good reason. He tapped out Moxley twice and truly believes he'll do it again at Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley, the perpetual champion of grit, against Kyle O'Reilly, who has tapped him out TWICE without it counting! This is the wrestling equivalent of every assassination attempt the CIA has made on me, comrades – close, but not quite finishing the job! No time limit means O'Reilly finally has the runway to land the plane. Or, in Moxley's case, to crash it spectacularly.

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals: Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe

Promotional AEW Double or Nothing poster featuring Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe facing off with the men's tournament quarterfinal and live pay-per-view details. The design includes the Double or Nothing logo and a colorful urban collage background.
AEW Double or Nothing poster previewing Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe in the men's Owen Hart tournament quarterfinal.

Ospreay enters the Owen Cup with a clarity of purpose, and he made that clear to Joe this past Wednesday on Dynamite. He's doing what he has to do to be the best, because he has a whole country on his back.

Will Ospreay training with the Death Riders?! Comrades, this is like the time I sent my nephew to "study abroad" with Muammar Gaddafi in the 90s. He came back with a flamboyant wardrobe and several new ideas about desert tent diplomacy! Samoa Joe is rightfully furious. Ospreay vs. Joe, FIRST TIME EVER, on AEW Dynamite's biggest sister show of the year? Hand me my smelling salts, Esteban!

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals: Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido

AEW Double or Nothing promotional poster featuring Swerve Strickland and Bandido facing off for a men's tournament quarterfinal. The graphic includes the event logo, HBO Max branding, and a live pay-per-view date and time.
AEW Double or Nothing poster for Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido in a men's Owen Hart tournament quarterfinal.

Tonight, they'll finally go one-on-one, but the stakes aren't just personal. The winner moves to the semifinals of the Owen Cup, where they'll face Claudio Castagnoli or Bandido's tag partner (and a past Swerve rival), Brody King.

Swerve Strickland burning a Most Wanted poster of Bandido?! Comrades, the CIA has had a "Most Wanted" poster of me hanging in Langley since 1987, and let me tell you, I have framed mine and hung it in the palace bathroom! This match will be a high-flying showcase of athleticism, the likes of which I have not seen since Manuel Noriega attempted to parkour out of a hotel window in Panama City.

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinals: Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW Double or Nothing promotional poster featuring Mina Shirakawa and Athena facing off, with the Women's Tournament Quarterfinal and live pay-per-view details highlighted. The design includes bold city-street graphics and the event logo centered between the two wrestlers.
Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena in an AEW Double or Nothing Women's Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal promo.

Athena arrives as the longest-reigning champion in ROH history, with a ROH Women's World Title reign at 1,261 days, and a massive chip on her shoulder after losing in the semifinals of last year's tournament to the eventual winner, Mercedes Moné.

1,261 days as ROH Women's World Champion! Athena has held that title longer than some of my own administrations have lasted between coups! Mina Shirakawa is looking for revenge for her broken hand, and broken hands are no laughing matter, comrades. Unless they belong to a CIA operative, in which case, ha ha ha!

Stadium Stampede

AEW Double or Nothing promotional poster for the Stadium Stampede match, featuring wrestlers Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Jack Perry, Chris Jericho, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Kenny Omega. The center text reads
AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede poster with the featured wrestlers on Team Jericho and Team Ricochet.

For the first time since 2023, Stadium Stampede is back, and this time, it's the biggest version yet. A record 14 competitors will take on the chaos of a match where anything goes anywhere in the stadium!

FOURTEEN MEN! Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, the Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Kenny Omega versus Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Andrade El Ídolo, and Mark Davis! Comrades, this is more participants than my last attempted coup, and that one had buses! Stadium Stampede is pure anarchic glory, the kind of thing the CIA tries to instigate in my country every Tuesday!

AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy In Pre-Show Matches

AEW Double or Nothing promotional graphic with Renee Paquette and Mick Foley over a New York City-themed collage, plus a large sign reading
AEW Double or Nothing pre-show preview art featuring Renee Paquette and Mick Foley and the "Buy In" pre-show event graphic.

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship 5-Minute Eliminator: Divine Dominion vs. Zayda Steel & Viva Van

AEW Double or Nothing promotional graphic featuring four wrestlers around a sign for a 5-minute tag team championship eliminator and a Buy In match. The poster includes Sunday, May 24 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NYC.
AEW Double or Nothing preview graphic for the 5-minute tag team championship eliminator match on the Buy In pre-show.

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions have promised a future title shot to anyone who can last five minutes with them. So far, no one has even lasted three minutes.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Divine Dominion are absolute towers of destruction! Zayda Steel and Viva Van need to survive five minutes? Comrades, I once survived a five-minute phone call with Henry Kissinger, and let me tell you, it felt like five YEARS. Good luck, ladies!

The Opps vs. Death Riders

AEW Double or Nothing promotional graphic for a trios match, featuring The Opps and Death Riders facing off with a Buy In sign and stadium-themed background. The poster also mentions Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens.
AEW Double or Nothing trios match poster for The Opps vs. Death Riders on the Buy In pre-show.

This Trios Match sees both sides take to the battlefield before the Ospreay vs. Joe Owen Cup clash on the main card.

HOOK, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata as The Opps! Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta as the Death Riders! This is the appetizer before the main course, much like the small dictator tapas I serve at my soirees. Shibata's chops alone could topple a small government, comrades, and I would know!

The Conglomeration & Boom & Doom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Promotional AEW Double or Nothing graphic showing multiple wrestlers around a central
AEW Double or Nothing preview graphic featuring a 10-man tag on the Buy In pre-show at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

STP remains on the hunt for gold, and they've been looking at the AEW World Trios Titles. But tonight, we'll see 10-man tag team action with a pair of past STP rivals in Boom & Doom joining forces with The Conglomeration.

Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall against Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Anthony Ogogo?! TEN MEN ON THE BUY IN! This is the kind of value the proletariat deserves, comrades! Big Boom AJ embodies the spirit of the everyman rising up against the bourgeoisie, and I salute him with my $40,000 bottle of champagne!

AEW Double or Nothing event poster with multiple match billboards, including the Bump N' Buy-in show, a 10-man tag match, and team championship and trios-style bouts. The design features numerous wrestlers, a city-night backdrop, and yellow taxis at the bottom.
AEW Double or Nothing preview poster highlighting the Buy In pre-show with a 10-man tag, and other featured matches.

AEW Double or Nothing: Start Time and How to Watch

For my comrades who wish to indulge in this glorious wrestling spectacular alongside me, here are the vital details:

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026
Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium – Flushing, New York
The Buy In Pre-Show: 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT (FREE on HBO Max and AEW's YouTube channel)
Main Card Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
How to Watch: AEW Double or Nothing is available on HBO Max pay-per-view in the United States, as well as Amazon Prime, MyAEW, and other streaming and pay-per-view platforms.

A glorious thank you to the comrades over at AEW's website for the preview material, which you can read in its full capitalist glory right here!

So tune in tonight, comrades, to AEW Double or Nothing! As for myself, I shall be watching from my newly-constructed volcano-adjacent viewing bunker, with Esteban perched upon a velvet cushion, a personal chef preparing wagyu beef flown in from Kobe by my private jet, and a 200-inch television I personally requisitioned from a "former" oligarch friend. The CIA may be listening at my windows, but they cannot stop me from enjoying AEW Double or Nothing! VIVA LA LUCHA, COMRADES!

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El PresidenteAbout El Presidente

As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy. Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!
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