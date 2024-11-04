Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Season 4 E06 "When the Lights Come On" Images Released

Check out the image gallery and more for CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois S04E06: "When the Lights Come On."

Previously, we passed along an official overview and promo for CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois S04E06: "When the Lights Come On." The best way to describe where things stand with Lex (Cudlitz) would probably be "desperately low." Having lost both Doomsday and his daughter, Elizabeth (Elizabeth Henstridge), Lex is looking to make Smallville the main base of LuthorCorp – and that's not a good thing for Smallville. But if you think Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) isn't planning to put up a fight, then we're not sure what show you've been watching. Now, check out the official episode images and new sneak preview (courtesy of ComicBook.com) that were released for the next chapter…

Superman & Lois Season 4 Episode 6 "When the Lights Come On" – Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) plans to move LuthorCorp to Smallville but finds opposition in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Sarah (Inde Navarette) faces a difficult decision, and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) confronts Luthor face-to-face. Ian Samoil directed the episode, with the story by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing and the teleplay by Kristi Korzec. Now, here's a look at the episode trailer:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

