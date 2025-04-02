Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Great Ratings News, Season 7 Ep. 13 Preview & More

Who's in the mood for some great ratings news? Plus, ABC's The Rookie S07E13: "Three Billboards" promo and new images from "April Fools."

Before we pass along the newest images for "April Fools" and the promo for April 8th's S07E13: "Three Billboards" (and don't forget our overview of April 15's S07E14: "Mad About Murder"), how about some excellent ratings news regarding ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie? Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter had some excellent viewing numbers to pass along regarding March 25's "Speed":

After three days of cross-platform viewing, the episode hit season highs in both total viewers (8.25M) and adults 18-49 (1.67 rating, equating to approximately 2.24M people for that demographic). Approximately 43% of the total audience (3.57M viewers) and more than 70% of the show's 18-49 rating (1.19 rating) came via streaming.

In addition, those 8.25M viewers translated into the largest number of viewers that the series has seen after a three-day viewing window since the middle of Season 5 in January 2023 – with the 18-49 rating (1.19 rating) being the show's best since May 2020's Season 2 penultimate episode.

Over the course of the season, The Rookie has been averaging 11.35M viewers after five weeks of multi-platform viewing – and the good news doesn't end there. Since moving to the 9 pm ET/PT time slot in February, the show has been averaging 3.34M same-day viewers over five episodes – an increase of 11% from its 10 pm average earlier this season.

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 13-14 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards": When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who's responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles (Deric Augustine) reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: "Mad About Murder" – Tim (Eric Winter) receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles (Deric Augustine) helps update the department's training videos.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!