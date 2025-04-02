Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Posters Spotlight Maggie, Negan

Maggie & Negan get the spotlight in new posters for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

With only a wee bit more than a month to go until the second season of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City starts hitting AMC and AMC+ screens, each of our leads is getting spotlighted in new key art posters for the spinoff series' return. Teasing that there are new rules and new enemies on the horizon, each poster does a nice job of showing that NYC has also become a kind of "walking dead" – half-powered, half-decaying.

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!