Superman & Lois Welcomes Djouliet Amara to Season 2 Cast

The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois is welcoming Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) to the second season's cast as a recurring guest star. Deadline Hollywood reports Amara has been tapped to play a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Amara joins Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) when the series returns, who was announced earlier this month as taking on the role of new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson.

Now here's a look back at the first season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | He Will Win | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HifmOpf1R_8)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.