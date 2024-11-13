Posted in: Comics, CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Gets Huge Praise From Marv Wolfman; New S04E08 Image

Comics legend Marv Wolfman had huge praise for Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois; a new S04E08 image was released.

As the CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois rages towards its series finale with some of the best "Man of Steel" storytelling that we've seen in some time – maybe ever – we're getting an early (and very ominous) look at S04E08: "Sharp Dressed Man" (directed by Cudlitz and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing). From the promo that was released, it's clear that Lex (Cudlitz) plans on going after Lois' (Tulloch) character in response to Clark (Hoechlin) revealing to the world that he's Superman (more on that in a minute). And yet, it's a very different kind of "suit" that Lois, Clark, the family, and Smallville need to really be concerned about – the one we saw back in the trailer. Here's a look at the image that was released – followed by some high praise that the series received from a comics icon who knows a thing or two about The Man of Steel:

On Tuesday, writer and comics legend Marv Wolfman took to Twitter to make sure the team behind the series knows that their work "has been incredible" and that it's been "some of the best Superman storytelling ever." Here's a look:

Superman and Lois has been incredible. Some of the best Superman storytelling ever. — Marv Wolfman (@marvwolfman) November 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Superman & Lois: The Big Reveal

After six episodes, we thought the show would take a breather this week – but "A Regular Guy" proved us wrong in a very big way. Just to be clear, the potential situation involving Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik), Lex, and The Smallville Gazette, and the moments between Lois, Clark, and Jimmy Olsen (Douglas Smith) were more than enough to make this an excellent chapter – but it's the game-changing moment involving Clark, Superman, and the concept of a secret identity that grabbed a whole bunch of headlines.

Even heading into this week's episode, it was clear that a lot of folks suspected that Clark, Jonathan (Bishop), and Jordan (Garfin) – an issue that was beginning to play out in some very dangerous ways for the boys and they're being players on the Smallville Crows. But the dangers get dialed up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 when Emmitt Pergande (Adrian Glynn McMorran) returns. Knowing full well who Clark really is (thanks for nothing, Lex), the father of Candice (Samantha Di Francesco) attempts to get Clark to reveal his identity to the folks in the Smallville diner – threatening to shoot Clark to prove his point. Faced with having to choose between remaining Clark Kent and putting lives at risk and becoming Superman to save innocents from harm… do we really need to tell you what Clark chose? We're talking costume reveal and a whole lot of do-gooding.

But with that much toothpaste out of the tube, it was time for Lois, Clark, Jonathan, and Jordan to have a serious talk about where things stood regarding his secret identity. At this point, what with everything that's gone down with being killed by Doomsday, Lex's machinations, Jordan and Jonathan both having powers and now the incident at the diner, Clark sees his keeping a secret identity as becoming more of a burden on the family than the level of protection that it used to be. Helping boost his case were the boys, who expressed how they didn't want to spend their lives lying to those they love and care for. With that, the family makes the decision that Clark will reveal his identity to the world, which he does via an interview with The Daily Planet. From here, we don't want to ruin what went down, but the CW was kind enough to share the clip (which you can check out above).

