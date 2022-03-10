Supernatural: Ackles & Padalecki Had to Choose: Bees or Butt-Kicking?

If you're a fan of the long-running, Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural and you haven't checked out Richard Speight Jr. & Rob Benedict's Supernatural Then and Now podcast, then you don't know what you're missing. Literally. Because you haven't heard it yet. But we have a cool clip from this week's episode that will change that and hopefully get you listening. Each episode includes cast, crew, and producers offering their behind-the-scenes perspective on how the episodes made it from the page to the screen- from the writers' room to the set. For this week's look at S01E08 "Bugs" (directed by Kim Manners and written by Rachel Nave & Bill Coakley), actor Tyler Johnston and writer Nave Dworkin are checking in to break down the episode. But for some early insight into what went into making the episode, let's leave it to the experts, Ackles & Padalecki.

In this clip, Ackles explains (with Padalecki there to offer the "amens") how they had no interest in entering a tent filled with what Padalecki described as "60000 f***in' bees" until Manners offered them a choice: the bees or an ass-kicking. Here's a look at how they all went down:

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the SPN prequel spinoff The Winchesters forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family. Following that, we have a look at the overviews and relevant intel on both prequel series:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.