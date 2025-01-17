Posted in: Amazon Studios, CBS, CW, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles/Jared Padalecki #SPNNASH Panel Released

Creation released Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) FULL panel from "The Road So Far... The Road Ahead: Creation Nashville."

Now that it's a new year, it's time for Creation Entertainment's 2025 "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead" tour to get underway. If you followed our coverage heading into the end of the year, then you know we had some special looks at Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Nashville," as well as updates on projects that the pair are working on. Now, Creation Entertainment is sharing Padalecki and Ackles' full panel from the Nashville event – and we have it waiting for you above. But there's more – because Creation confirmed that it will be sharing "select full panels from our Creation SPN Tour on YouTube" moving forward. "We know a lot of our fellow fans are unable to make our live events as much as they would like to. In this way, we can share the amazing times we are having at Creation with all around the galaxy," the company's statement read. And it sounds like the future could be even brighter, with Creation adding that "we are going to be regularly streaming live panels and events on StageIt so fans worldwide can see our events LIVE as they happen."

Here's a look back at Ackles in full-on performance mode as he joined Louden Swain for the final "Saturday Night Special" concert (or "post-con-cert") of the year – in the clip below, we get to hear their performance of REM's "Everybody Hurts" as well as "Whipping Post":

A little throwback from the Saturday Night Special with Louden Swain and Jensen Ackles in Nashville! 🎶 Come see The Road So Far… The Road Ahead tour in 2025, and check out the concert on Saturday nights! See the dates and get tickets here: https://t.co/ZO0xOg0epA pic.twitter.com/u0oAhAmAyn — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) January 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Another moment from "Whipping Post" as Jensen Ackles performs with Louden Swain for the last SNS of the year! What a show!#SPNNASH pic.twitter.com/GXHiBvJII5 — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) December 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!