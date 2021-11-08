Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"

Over the summer, news surfaced that The CW was in development on a prequel series spinoff from its long-running Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles-starring series Supernatural, with The Winchesters executive produced by Ackles and a number of other familiar names (with Padalecki's involvement in the project yet to be determined). Considering the show ran for 15 seasons and only somewhat recently ended its run, it shows just how important the series was foundational to The CW (especially during its formative years). But just in case the SPN family has any doubts about how beloved the series still is, network chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz made it pretty clear in a recent THR interview about The CW's 15th anniversary. When asked which two series he would bring back if he could, Pedowitz didn't hesitate. "If the boys [Padalecki & Ackles] want to come back, I'm always open to do some more ['Supernatural']," he responded (with One Tree Hill being the other: "I think there is a time and place for One Tree Hill in some way, shape or form again. People underestimated it when it was on the network in many, many ways").

Jensen Ackles and his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles are currently set to executive produce the prequel through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with the head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson is also expected to executive produce. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Jensen Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."