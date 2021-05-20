SurrealEstate: SYFY, Tim Rozon Series Gets Trailer, July Premiere

SYFY is set to hang up its SurrealEstate sign starting July 16, and to celebrate they're offering viewers a look at the official trailer "Hero." With a cast that includes Wynonna Earp stars Tim Rozon and Savannah Basley as well as Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms), the 10-episode season opener highlights a team of eclectic real estate specialists who handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano is set to direct two episodes, joining directors Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy, and Paolo Barzman.

Developed by showrunner George Olson and Blue Ice Pictures, and executive produced by Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy, here's your first look at the SurrealEstate– set to hit SYFY screens starting Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET.:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SYFY's SurrealEstate | Hero Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6ISqRYuuzQ)

A look at the cast of SurrealEstate begins with Rozon's Luke Roman, the owner of The Roman Agency, the eponymous real estate firm specializing in "metaphysically engaged" properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Levy plays Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn't believe in ghosts or hauntings. Korson plays Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

Wint plays August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate, and sometimes dispatch a home's ethereal occupants. Basley plays Zooey L'Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency. Read's Megan Donovan is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.