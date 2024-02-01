Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 3, sweet tooth

Sweet Tooth Season 3: Netflix Previews Final Chapter (IMAGE, VIDEO)

Set to hit screens this year, here's a first-look image for the final season of Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth.

Article Summary Netflix's 'Sweet Tooth' Season 3 brings dramatic Arctic adventures and a darker tone.

Season finale introduces new regulars: Cara Gee as Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka.

Showrunner Jim Mickle promises a satisfying end and deep, emotional journeys.

Stars Christian Convery and cast gear up for a climactic, intense final season.

With 2024 bringing the final chapters of its adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth, Netflix spotlighted the series in this morning's Next on Netflix 2024 trailer (above) – but that wasn't all. Not only do we have a preview image to pass along, but we also have some insights from two people very much in the know about what's to come. In the third season, the action picks up with Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Wendy (Naledi Murray), and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) making their way out to Alaska. The final season will also see two new series regulars joining the cast – Cara Gee (The Expanse) as Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka. In addition, Rosalind Chao's Zhang and Amy Seimetz's Birdie have been promoted to series regulars.

"[It's] another road trip story like Season 1, but in a very different way," showrunner Jim Mickle shared during a recent interview with TUDUM. "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in Season 1 or 2." Convery also wants viewers to prepare for a much darker season.

"Season 3 is darker than Season 2," shared the star. "Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There's a lot he has to deal with, and it's peak Sweet Tooth intensity." Mickle added, "In Season 3, everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves. Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn't stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another."

The streaming series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Based on the DC/Vertigo Comics comic book series by Jeff Lemire and produced by Warner Bros. Television, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Mickle, as well as Team Downey's Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran (with Evan Moore co-executive producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!