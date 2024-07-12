Posted in: Sky One, Starz, TV | Tagged: Arcane, C.J. Skuse, ella purnell, Fallout, sky, starz, Sweetpea, yellowjackets

Sweetpea: "Fallout's" Ella Purnell Leads Darkly Comic Starz/Sky Drama

Ella Purnell (Fallout) stars in Sweetpea, a darkly comic series about a downtrodden woman who snaps and kills jerks who might deserve it.

Ella Purnell will executive produce and star in Sweetpea, a "deviously twisted coming-of-'rage' series from Sky in the UK, and STARZ has acquired the North American and Canadian rights. Purnell stars as Rhiannon, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder, as one does. That might be the story of every woman in the UK if they rose up. Sweetpea is produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The six-part series was acquired directly from Sky Studios and is set to debut in 2024 as a STARZ original in the U.S. and Canada.

In Sweetpea, Rhiannon Lewis doesn't make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She's continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won't commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then, everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly, the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?

The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky as Julia, Jon Pointing as Craig, Calam Lynch as AJ, Leah Harvey as Marina as well as Jeremy Swift as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff. But let's face it, the appeal of Sweetpea is watching Ella Purnell murdering people who almost certainly deserve it.

The series is adapted from C.J. Skuse's cult novel of the same name by writer and Executive Producer Kirstie Swain (Pure), alongside Krissie Ducker (Killing Eve), Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim (Sex Education, Hanna). The series is directed by award-winning director Ella Jones (The Baby, Back To Life), who also serves as Executive Producer. Sweetpea is produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The series was originally commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky across Europe. Commissioning Editor, Manpreet Dosanjh, is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Executive Producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (Heartstopper), and Executive Producers for See – Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Purnell also serves as an executive producer, with Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) also producing.

