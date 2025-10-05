Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: taylor swift

Taylor Swift Releases "The Fate of Ophelia" Music Video, Lyric Videos

Along with the music video for "The Fate of Ophelia," Taylor Swift is also releasing lyric videos for tracks from The Life of a Showgirl.

Though we didn't get to see her this weekend during the Season 51 premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat, we will be getting to see a lot more of Taylor Swift this week in late-night as she continues to push for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. But before Swift heads on over to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, there's the not-so-small matter of releasing an official music video for the track "The Fate of Ophelia" – which is precisely what happened on Sunday night (and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above. But that's not all that Swift has planned for fans video-wise…

Along with the music video for "The Fate of Ophelia," Swift also has lyric videos ready to go live over the course of the next hour, beginning with "Elizabeth Taylor" at 7:06 pm ET and running through "The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)" at 7:48 pm ET:

Here's a look back at the YouTube visualizers that were released when The Life of a Showgirl dropped on Friday:

Taylor Swift Takes Over NBC Late-Night This Week

Earlier this month, Fallon dropped a teaser that was overflowing with references to Swift and her upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl (dropping October 3rd). We got everything from Fallon placing bets on "10," "6," and "25" (with the wheel hitting "13" – guess whose lucky number that is?) and three showgirls dressed in a style that's very familiar to a certain album cover, to some interesting choice phrases being used (Fallon: "Baby, that's show business for you," the same line that Swift put into play to get the word out about the new album). Shortly after, it was announced that Swift would return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6th, three days after the Oct. 3rd release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Set to kick off at 11:35 pm ET/PT, Swift will be joined by The Diplomat star Keri Russell and a musical performance by the Format.

In addition, the global phenomenon is joining Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, October 8th—five days after her new album dropped. This marks Swift's third appearance on the show (with her previous appearances happening in 2014 and 2021), with the singer/songwriter being the sole guest for the night—a move that the late-night talk show has dubbed a "Tay/Kover" (here's hoping we get a round of "Day Drinking" beforehand). Here's a look back at the video that dropped from NBC's late-night talk show on Monday afternoon, followed by how fans learned about Taylor Swift's "The Tonight Show" appearance:

