Ted Lasso Season 2 Teaser: Kindness Makes A Comeback This July

On July 23rd, kindness makes a comeback in a big way when Apple TV+ brings back Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence's breakout comedy series Ted Lasso for its second season. To mark the occasion of the award-winning sports comedy's 10-episode return, the streaming service released the first official teaser for the Sudeikis-starring series. Co-written by Sudeikis and Lawrence, the streaming series is based on the "Coach Ted Lasso" character played by Sudeikis in NBC Sports videos and was developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt.

Back when the series was first hitting the streaming service, Sudeikis explained what it is about Ted that keeps his outlook so positive- and how it can relate to that on a personal level. "Gandhi said, 'Be the change you want to see in the world,' and this creates the change you want to see," said Sudeikis. "Create the world where being nice, being uncynical, being egoless, being empathetic, and promoting forgiveness is not something that is weak and happens without consequences. Ted does see the best in people and he really is the best version of myself. He's like me after two beers on an empty stomach on a bright sunny day, just like, 'With all of us together, what can't we do?'" So without further ado, here's a look at the official teaser for the second season of Ted Lasso:

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England- despite having no experience coaching soccer. Sudeikis serves as executive producer, as does Lawrence via his Doozer Productions- in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.