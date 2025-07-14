Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham on Season 4, Returning as Rebecca

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham offered a production update and shared why she's excited to return as Rebecca for Season 4.

A little less than a month after series star and writer Brett Goldstein dropped an update on how things were looking with the fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, we're getting a chance to hear about the show's return from another very familiar face. Checking in with Variety during a red carpet premiere for The Smurfs, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) made it clear up front that she didn't know yet when filming would be getting underway. From there, Waddingham goes a slightly different route than Goldstein (see below), saying with a laugh that the show coming back was like unburying a dog. Regarding the show tackling a fourth season, Waddingham shared just how much she wanted to explore where things went for Rebecca after the third season.

Here's a look at what Waddingham had to share on the red carpet, followed by Goldstein's most recent updates on the fourth season:

Ted Lasso Star/Writer Brett Goldstein's Previous Season 4 Updates

Checking in with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in June(full episode below), Goldstein shared that having the news out there has been "such a relief" to him since it stops everyone from asking the same question over and over again. Of course, that big question has now been replaced with a whole ton of questions involving any number of characters and storylines. Unfortunately, Goldstein is not in a position to be spilling secrets. "Obviously, I can't tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we're working on it, and it's good. It's exciting to have everyone back together," Goldstein shared.

"I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. 'I wish the cat would come back.' And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn't their cat. And I think about that all the time. And so, I'm like, no wonder this guy is fucked in the head, because he thinks death isn't real, so of course he's insane. He's such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead," Goldstein shared during an April episode of the Wild Card podcast, offering a unique perspective on the show's return. That feeling of being able to play god is one that's applicable to where he, Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Kelly find themselves now. "I guess I'm saying I feel like that kid," Goldstein added. "Like 'We buried it… We all cried; we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?' It's too much power."

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

