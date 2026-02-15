Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our S01E05 "In the Name…" Preview

Here's our preview for HBO's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E05 "In the Name of the Mother."

Article Summary Previewing A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E05 "In the Name of the Mother" before the season finale

Dunk and his six knights face Aerion’s crew in a dramatic Trial of Seven showdown

Writers and stars break down last week’s major twists, including Steffon’s surprising switch

Catch the official promo, episode overview, and key insights into the upcoming episode

We're back with another look at what writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has to offer as we inch closer to the season finale. After a whole lot of wheelin' and dealin' that saw him come dangerously close to not getting the six he needed, Dunk now has the knights he needs to take on Aerion's (Finn Bennett) crew. Of course, there's now the actually not-so-small matter of the joust itself, and that brings us to our preview for S01E05 "In the Name of the Mother" because it's time to battle! We've got an episode overview, promo trailer, and updated image gallery waiting for you below. In addition, Parker, Claffey, Ansell, Bennett, Edward Ashley (Steffon Fossoway), and Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen) offer a deep dive into last week's episode, including the big reveal, the Trial of Seven, Steffon switching sides, and much more.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S01E05 "In the Name of the Mother"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 5 "In the Name of the Mother" – Dunk's mettle is put to the test in the brutal trial of seven. Years earlier, Dunk finds himself drawn to the promise of a new future. Directed by Owen Harris and written by Hiram Martinez, Ti Mikkel, and Ira Parker.

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!