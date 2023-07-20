Posted in: Nickelodeon, streaming, TV | Tagged: nickelodeon, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 1987 Original Series Set for Nickelodeon

Check out the video of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman announcing the 1987 animated series is headed to Nickelodeon.

Created in 1984 by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" have found themselves adapted into a number of mediums – with the upcoming animated theatrical film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem being the most recent. But ask TMNT about their favorite take on the "Heroes in a Half Shell" would be the classic 1987-1996 animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. During a panel for the film at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) earlier today, we learned that the series will be making its way to Nickelodeon. That means all 193 episodes of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael & Michelangelo goodness will hit screens later this month in the U.S. (followed by Nickelodeon-branded channels & digital platforms internationally).

As we mentioned, the news was announced during a Hall H panel for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – and now we have a video to pass along for you to savor the moment (courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter). As you're about to see, it's pretty safe to say that the news was well-received:

Now, here's a look at the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, followed by an overview of the film:

Produced by Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, "Mutant Mayhem" marks Nickelodeon's first-ever CG-animated theatrical production. The film follows the Turtle brothers — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) — who, after years of being sheltered from the human world, set out to "win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts." With the help of their new friend April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), the Turtles take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

