Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Joins MeTV Toons Lineup Next Month

The original 1980s animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be making its way onto MeTV Toons' lineup beginning September 15th.

Now that we're into August, we've been counting down the days until MeTV drops its Halloween 2025 schedule. Seriously, it's one of those signs that reminds us that we're kicking off the best season of the calendar year: fall (Halloween, specifically). That also means that some very "cowabunga" things will be going down between now and then, like the original 1980s animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles making its way to MeTV Toons beginning next month. That's right, our favorite heroes in a half-shell will join the Monday-Friday lineup: weekday mornings at 7:30 am, afternoons at 4 pm, and late-night at 12 am ET/PT beginning September 15. From TV stations around the country and streaming on Philo, Frndly TV, and Fubo, to DirecTV and DirecTV Stream, you can get your hands on MeTV Toons in a number of ways (with more info on the website).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered in 1987 as a five-part miniseries, began its full-time run in October of 1988, and aired for eight years, with characters launched into the pop culture zeitgeist and cementing its place as one of the most popular animated series in television history. The series features Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, a fictional superhero team of anthropomorphic turtles trained in ninjutsu living in the sewers of New York City. Show characters have been included in crossovers with later entries of the franchise, including the 2009 film Turtles Forever and the 2012 TV series for Nickelodeon.

MeTV Toons is dedicated exclusively to the very best of classic animation, from Hollywood-era shorts to made-for-television favorites. MeTV Toons welcomes dozens of the world's most loved classic cartoons to this new destination, hearkening back to the glory days of cartoons on TV. Familiar friends from Warner Bros. Discovery's library of famous animated characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, George Jetson, Top Cat, Yogi Bear, Popeye, Johnny Quest, and Fred Flintstone, to name just a few. Alongside Warner Bros. properties, other beloved cartoon characters on MeTV Toons include Woody Woodpecker, Casper, Betty Boop, Speed Racer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more. Viewers can find out more on the website and follow #MeTVToons on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

