Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: black panther, captain america, iron man, marvel, marvel games, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, PlayStation Studios, the hulk

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Releases New Avengers Trailer

Four more characters for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls were shown off in the latest trailer, as The Avengers make their presence known

Article Summary Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls unveils a new Avengers trailer with Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Shuri.

The latest Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls footage shows each Avenger’s playstyle, team chemistry, and combat interactions.

Hulk delivers a fun MCU-style Loki slam, while the trailer spotlights the game’s anime-inspired 4v4 fighting action.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is still set for August 6, 2026, with 20 launch characters and online lobbies for 64 players.

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games released a new trailer for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls this weekend, as we got four new fighters to check out. This is basically a trailer for those who make up the Avengers team in this fighting game, as we get to see Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, and Shuri in the role of Black Panther for this title, with a bit of a demonstration of how all four characters play and interact with each other. There's even a point in here where we see references to the MCU, specifically The Hulk grabbing an opponenent and swinging them around like Loki. Good times! Enjoy the trailer as the game is still schedule to be released on August 6, 2026.

The Avengers Assemble To Fight In Japan For Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Experience the Marvel Universe like never before with reimagined characters and stages, a heart-pounding soundtrack, intuitive gameplay mechanics, and jaw-dropping visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's time to build your dream team and break some spirits in blistering 4v4 fighting action. Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains. Experiment with team compositions to discover new combos, synergies, and strategies. Blast your way through dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions.

Fighting is both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master. Adjustable controls, both traditional and quick inputs, plus easy chain combos make diving right in a breeze. Face off against a friend locally or join the fray with up to 64 players in the online² lobby, including standard VS modes. Plus, dive deep on each team with the single player Episode Mode to learn more about team dynamics and lore.

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