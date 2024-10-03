Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: That '70s Show, That '90s Show

That '90s Show: Netflix Cancels Spinoff Sequel Series After 2 Seasons

Netflix has canceled Showrunner Gregg Mettler's Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp-starring That '90s Show after two seasons.

Some bad news to report if you're a fan of Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner & Showrunner Gregg Mettler's Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp-starring That '90s Show. Earlier tonight, Smith took to Instagram to announce that the series had been canceled after two seasons. "I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show," Smith began his post (which you can check out below), noting that the plan is to try to shop the show to a new home. To give you a better sense of the difficulties that the spinoff sequel series was facing, the eight-episode Part 3 (moved up from October 24 to August 22) never charted after its release (drawing less than 1.9M during the opening weekend, less than 1.6M during its first full week, and less than 1.4M during its second week).

Here's a look at Smith's post confirming the bad news – followed by the full text of his message:

I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I'm traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I've loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I've said it before but it's worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70's Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman's words…we aren't going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school. #That90sShow #bestfansever 🙏🧀

