That '90s Show: Red & Kitty Return in That '70s Show Spinoff Series

In a continuing trend of creating sequels of beloved network sitcoms for streamers a la Fuller House and Punky Brewster, the latest comes from Netflix with their spinoff of the FOX series' That '70s Show in That 90s Show featuring the return of the Forman parents, Red and Kitty. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be reprising their respective roles, having appeared in all 200 episodes of the original run throughout the course of eight seasons (from 1998-2006). Smith and Rupp will also have executive producing roles alongside original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner. Joining them will be That '70s Show alum Gregg Mettler, who also serves as showrunner, and Lindsay Turner (Bonnie and Terry's daughter), according to Deadline Hollywood.

Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That '90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll never dies, it just changes clothes. Deadline Hollywood reports that while no deals for other 70s cast members are currently in place, Prepon, Grace, and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) are expected to also reprise their roles in guest appearances. Picked up for 10 episodes, That '90s Show will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, which also produced That '70s Show and the short-lived spinoff That '80s Show that starred a pre-It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Glenn Howerton and a pre-Supergirl Chyler Leigh. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner will also serve as executive producers.

That '70 Show, which also starred Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Lisa Robin Kelly, Tanya Roberts, and Don Stark, focused on six teenagers trying to figure out their lives during the decade primarily, focusing on Eric and Donna for the bulk of the Wisconsin- set series. In 'That '80s Show, Howerton's Corey Howard is the first cousin of Eric and the series was set in San Diego. Rupp and Smith both appeared on Kutcher's Netflix series The Ranch.