WandaVision Episode 7 Preview: Wanda's Looking for a Little Alone Time

It's all coming down to the wire, with more and more answers becoming clearer as the walls of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) reality come crumbling down. But as you're about to see from the following "Modern Family"-loving sneak preview for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, maybe the only thing she needs is a little "alone time." Because expanding the borders of your reality in a fit of rage can take a lot out of you. Small problem, though. Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy's (Jett Klyne) game time is doing its own trip down memory lane (Uno? Sweet!)- and it's never a good thing when one of your kids is complaining about it being "really noisy" in their heads.

Here's your look at a sneak preview for this week's chapter of the reality-altering WandaVision, set to hit the streaming service this Friday:

Speaking of Marvel Studios' first live-action offering for the streaming service, the upcoming documentary series Marvel Studios: Assembled looks at a number of shows and movies of the MCU- following the filmmakers, cast, and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way. Kicking off March 12 with a look at the reality-altering first offering from Marvel Studios for the streaming service, future episodes will focus on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki via exclusive on-set footage as well as conversation with the show's creative teams and stars- Jeremy Renner detailing the genesis of the upcoming Hawkeye series. Here's a look at the initial key art for the docuseries, followed by an overview of the first episode:

Assembled Season 1 Episode 1 "The Making of WandaVision": The first episode of 'Assembled' will focus on the critically acclaimed WandaVision. Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision's creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production's surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.