Ultra City Smiths Definitely Not Like Anything Else on TV [Trailer]

At BCTV, we try not to pull our punches and to be as open, honest, and upfront when it comes to what we think about shows- good, bad, and all the weird parts in-between. So with that in mind, we have no idea what to think about AMC+, Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace), and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords) upcoming Ultra City Smiths. Combining stop-motion animation with a slew of repurposed baby dolls that we will readily admit freak us the f**k out, we just can't look away- with the combination of pro wrestling, mystery, and noir just too much for us to resist. Could this end up a huge cluster-f**k? Sure, but it could also end up being the most creatively unique thing on screens this year (and that's saying a lot). We just don't know. But what we do know is that at a time when folks complain that no one's attempting anything creatively challenging, there's Ultra City Smiths– like nothing you've seen before.

Set to kick off on Thursday, July 22, with its first two episodes on AMC+, subsequent Ultra City Smiths episodes will release weekly, every Thursday (with the six-episode first season set for an AMC debut this fall). Now here's a look at the official trailer (followed by overviews of the first two episodes and a look at the impressive voice cast:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ultra City Smiths Trailer | Premieres July 22 on AMC+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qthWw6NPMA)

From AMC Studios and created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords), 'Ultra City Smiths' unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City's most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city's dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

Now here's a look at the episode overviews for the first two chapters:

Episode One "Ultra City, She Don't Care": Hey Guy. Welcome to Ultra City. It's Detective David Mills' first day on the job and things just got heavy. Carpenter K. Smith, Our Last Bright Hope, went out for a pack of cigarettes…gone seven hours since. Episode Two "The King of the Night": Mills and Gail try to piece together the movements of the missing mayoral candidate, employing extraordinarily specific detective work along the way. But will they be too late? Carpenter K. Smith was supposed to make this city a gentler place. Yeah, well…

Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Alia Shawkat (Seach Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Kurtwood Smith (That 70's Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy, and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret.

Additional voice cast for the series includes Dax Shepard (Parenthood, The Ranch) as Congressman Chris Pecker, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror) as Detective David Mills, John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Donovan Smith, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Infinite) as Tim the TMZ reporter, Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) as Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) as Nico Onasis, Hana Mae Lee (Patriot, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as Christina, Tim Meadows (Schooled, No Activity) as Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb, Terry O'Quinn (Lost, Patriot) as Captain Krieger, Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment, Shadowlands) as Trish McSapphire, Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Traffic) as Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt (Truth Keepers, Killing Eve) as The Most Dangerous Man in the World, Sunita Mani (Evil Eye, Save Yourselves!) as Detective Jaya Mukherjee, and Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Dead Don't Die) as The Narrator.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios' Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters serve as executive producers along with Jennifer Scher. Jeff Dieter and Thomas J. Glynn are producers. AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of the series.

