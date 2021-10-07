WandaVision Spinoff Report: Kathryn Hahn Returning as Agatha Harkness

It looks like it might be "Agatha A Little More" for WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn, with Variety reporting that Disney Plus and Marvel Studios are in development on a spinoff series based around the Emmy-nominated actress' Agatha Harkness. According to sources, the series would be a dark comedy written and executive produced by WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer. Marvel Studios hasn't commented, and reps for both Schaeffer and Hahn did not respond to Variety's request for comment.

Someone who sounded a bit more optimistic about the possibility of more WandaVision over the summer was Marvel Studios President & CCO Kevin Feige, who was asked by a virtual attendee about the show's future during a PaleyFest event. "Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities" Feige, referencing Wanda's essential role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But he didn't quite stop there, seemingly looking beyond the 2022 film to what may lie ahead. "That's the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places," Feige teased before offering absolutely no other additional details (you weren't expecting him to lay out the entire Marvel Studios 10-year plan, were you?).

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as "Agnes," Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.