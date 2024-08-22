Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Mike "The Miz" Mizazin, netflix, That '90s Show, the miz

That '90s Show: WWE Star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Shares Part 3 Scene

WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin shared a scene from That '90s Show Part 3 featuring him at a wrestling convention with Haverda & Coronel.

Today marks the day when That '90s Show Part Three releases on Netflix, which operates as part two of the second season – if that isn't confusing enough. We're getting an early treat courtesy of one of the guest stars in WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, who shared a series clip on social media featuring himself with Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel) at a wrestling event.

WWE's The Miz Shares a Scene from That '90s Show Part 3

The scene starts with Miz's character with arms open wide, declaring, "Welcome to the party!" in front of a "Party Animal" sign for Milwaukee Wrestling. Leia responded, "Hold on. We're in the middle of something." Jay interjects while holding a championship belt, "Leia, have some respect" in front of someone dressed up as the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. "He owns a tiger. He got out," Miz's character says. "Don't walk your dogs in Orlando." "Can I ask you something?" Leia said. "Who's more important, your girlfriend or your best friend?"

Standing up, Miz's character asks, "Did my girlfriend send you here?" as he looks around. "'Cause you can tell Becca I am where I said I'd be, but say it nicer" before sitting back down. Jay reminds Leia of the task at hand, "Leia, we're here to get this thing signed," holding his belt. "Now that's a guy that gets what we're doing here," Miz's character says as he prepares to receive the belt. Unfazed, Leia declares, "Nobody's signing dick until you unlock your crotch and show me Nate's (Maxwell Acee Donovan) secret." Awkwardly, Miz's character says, "You guys are too weird – next!"

This isn't the first time WWE talent was involved in the franchise as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (playing his late father Rocky Johnson), Ken Shamrock, Matt and Jeff Hardy, and WWE Hall of Famer "The Big Cat" Ernie Ladd appeared in That '70s Show season one episode "The Wrestling Show" in 1999. It wouldn't be long until Johnson fully embraced the Hollywood spotlight and largely left his in-ring career behind, occasionally wrestling with his last match to date at WrestleMania XL in 2024. That '90s Show returns today – August 22nd.

