That '90s Show Part 3 Gets Official Trailer, Image Gallery & More

Returning to Netflix on August 22nd, here's the official trailer for Netflix's Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp-starring That '90s Show Part 3.

Just before August got underway, the word went out that Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner & Showrunner Gregg Mettler's Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp-starring That '90s Show Part 3 would be arriving on August 22nd and not on October 24th, as was originally planned. With only a week to go until the next eight episodes hit Netflix screens, we have an official trailer (above) and a pretty impressive image gallery (below) to pass along:

Here's a look back at the video of Smith on an official Netflix social media account from late last month making the date change official:

It's 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn't even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she's not going without a fight.

Returning alongside Smith & Rupp for Part 2 were Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. In addition, we saw Don Stark, Laura Prepon, Andrea Anders, Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison guest-starring. Netflix's That '90s Show is executive-produced by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner; Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, and Gail Mancuso.

