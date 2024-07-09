Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Debra Jo Rupp, exclusive, fox, interview, Kurtwood Smith, Reyn Doi, That '70s Show, That '90s Show

That '90s Show Star Reyn Doi on Representation, Building Show's Legacy

Reyn Doi (Side Hustle) spoke with Bleeding Cool about Netflix's That '90s Show, building on the That '70s Show legacy, representation & more.

Reyn Doi wasn't around during the 1990s, but the actor's doing his diligence on the Netflix series That '90s Show, the direct spinoff set two decades after the Fox series That '70s Show. Before joining the cast in 2023, Doi appeared in projects like Dreamworks' Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024), Nickelodeon's Side Hustle, and Lionsgate's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021). While most of the cast has reprised their role to some capacity, part two, which premiered in June, focuses more on the younger cast with a slew of cameos.

The series stars Callie Haverda, who plays Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), who spends summers at her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman's (Kurtwood Smith) at their home in Point Place, Wisconsin, the setting for the original Fox series. Leia, who spends time with her parents in Chicago the rest of the year, makes friends with the locals Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Ozzie (Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos), and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). Doi spoke with Bleeding Cool about his audition, building on That '70s Show's legacy, the importance of representation, learning from veteran actors like holdover stars Rupp and Smith, and what to expect from part three.

That '90s Show Star Reyn Doi on Carrying Torch from 'That '70s Show'

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved in 'That '90s Show'? Did you do any research to help get into the setting of the show?

I did. I auditioned for the role of Ozzie, and I got the job. After, I tried to watch 'That '70s Show' a bit since I had to do some research.

Did it feel like you had a chip on your shoulder for yourself and the young cast to follow the success of the Fox series?

We were all nervous because we wanted to make sure our show, 'That '90s Show' was continuing the legacy of 'That '70s Show,' because we brought so many different aspects of the original series into this show. It was nerve-wracking, everyone like Debbie Jo, Kurtwood, Mila [Kunis], and Ashton [Kutcher] was there and guided us through that.

What has the reception been for you providing a voice for the LGBTQ community on the series?

It's been great. Any type of representation is important, not only Ozzie being gay, but me being Asian. It's important to see that on screen and it's a great honor.

Were there any aspects of your life that helped drive your performance as Ozzie?

When I studied the character, I thought, "What similarities and differences do we have?" Ozzy and I have similar personalities. I'm not gay, but I bring aspects of my life into the show, and it's different because it's the 90s. I wasn't there, but personality-wise, there were some similarities.

What does having the veteran presence of Kurtwood and Debra Jo on the set do for the cast?

They're always so funny, and they can never fail to make us laugh. They could be doing nothing, but the two of them and their chemistry are just perfect. They are such great role models. They were there as adults to the kids on 'That '70s Show,' and it's a new generation coming for them. They want us to perform at our best, and they're wonderful people.

Is there anyone you hang around with between scenes, and any like-minded interests among your peers?

I love everyone equally and our rooms are separated, because not all the rooms can be in the same area. I always go over to their side of the room, or they'll come over to our side. I have to say Debra Jo and Kurtwood's rooms are in the same area as my room, so I will constantly be knocking on their doors to talk.

What can we expect from Ozzie and the gang when the show picks up in October?

Let's see. What can we expect in October? We can expect a lot more mischief; as you saw in what came out, we see the cliffhanger that ended episode eight. You see, that continues, and Ozzie creates more significant friendships and builds his friends' existing friendships. There are more cliffhangers to come.

Part two ended with Sonny (Kevin Smith) and Bunch (Jason Mewes) crashing into Formans' kitchen while the grandparents were away. Sonny is revealed to be Leo's (Tommy Chong) son. Part three of That '90s Show, which also stars Andrea Anders, Prepon, and Don Stark, premieres October 24th on Netflix.

