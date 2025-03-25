Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas: NBC's Hit Docuseries Set to Offer BTS Looks in April

Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Hans Zimmer, NBC's The Americas will be getting a behind-the-scenes special on April 20th.

Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Oscar—and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's The Americas has proven to be a huge Sunday night success story for the network. Right now, the docuseries is the most-watched new alternative show for the 2024-25 season – averaging 5 million viewers for its regularly scheduled episodes. So far, the series has reached 23 million viewers across platforms and stands as the most-watched nature documentary on linear television in more than 15 years. So it would make perfect sense that NBC would offer The Making of "The Americas," a behind-the-scenes look at how the epic televised adventure came to life that will air on Sunday, April 20th at 8 pm ET/PT.

Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whale. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart, and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced – and for a better look, check out the official trailer above.

Continuing this weekend with its eighth chapter, "The Caribbean," the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass—the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition deliver remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories—even a frog that seems to defy death every day.

NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

