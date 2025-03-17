Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the bondsman

The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon Key Art Poster Gives Us Ash/Evil Dead Vibes

The new key art poster for Prime Video and Blumhouse Television's Kevin Bacon-starring The Bondsman is giving us "Ash/Evil Dead" vibes.

We are now well less than a month away from Prime Video and Blumhouse Television unleashing Kevin Bacon-starring The Bondsman across our screens, which means we still have time to get to know the upcoming streaming series a wee bit better. Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – pushing him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music. Along with dropping the official trailer, Prime Video and Blumhouse Television have been sharing various looks at what's to come – and for this go-around, we're kicking things off with a look at the official key art poster (one that's giving us serious "Evil Dead" vibes).

And here's a look at the latest profile mini-teaser, shining a spotlight on Hub's backstory:

"It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects," Bacon shared about the Prime Video series during a recent profile in Vanity Fair. "It's oftentimes funny, and it also has a lot of heart." Along with Bacon, the series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black). Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was previously released – with Prime Video's The Bondsman set to hit screens on April 3rd:

Created by Grainger David and stemming from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, and CrimeThink Production Company, Prime Video's The Bondsman is executive-produced by Oleson, Bacon, Grainger, and Paul E. Shapiro; and Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television – with Erik Holmberg serving as co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!