The Boys: Ackles Proud of Padalecki for Working Outside "Comfort Zone"

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki discussed filming The Boys and Padalecki working outside his "comfort zone.

With Supernatural fam Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) set for some screen time together during the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke and Prime Video's The Boys, the convention circuit has been a great source for updates and insights on how things are going. During Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Boston" convention/fan event this weekend, Ackles noted that it was "very easy" and "very familiar" for him and Padalecki to get back into their on-set working vibes – even in what was clearly a "very different playground" (a point that Padalecki reaffirmed while laughing). Though they couldn't offer details on anything that went down during filming, Ackles had nothing but high praise for Padalecki's work.

"I will say that it was fun to see Jared outside of his comfort zone…," Ackles shared before Padalecki interjected with, "Soooooo out of my comfort zone. Yeah. So out of my comfort zone." Ackles appreciated how Padalecki handled what was being asked of him with "grace" and how he was "awesome," adding how "proud" he was of how Padalecki was able to come into this family that Ackles had become a part of and "just deliver the way that he did." Here's a look at Ackles and Padalecki discussing their time filming Prime Video's The Boys from today's event (with big thanks going out once again to Fangasm for sharing the clip):

The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy earlier this month, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

