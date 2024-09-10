Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: donald trump, the boys

The Boys: At This Point, Even Donald Trump Realizes It's About Him

The marketing team behind Eric Kripke's The Boys continues to set the "Meta" bar - with serious Homelander/Trump vibes in its latest effort.

In terms of Eric Kripke's The Boys, we don't know what's left to tell you. If you still see Homelander (Antony Starr) as a hero or someone to root for, you're a lost cause that's been watching their own show in the brains for the past four seasons. If you're a fan of ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump, and you're just now getting the message that you're on the wrong side of history, same thing. When I look at the latest meta-marketing from the hit streaming series, the messaging couldn't be more obvious in terms of what is being wonderfully and rightfully mocked. I mean, Vought International and Homelander are pimping NFTs, special gold sneakers, and more. Seriously, the only thing missing (so far) are Homelander-personalized Bibles. Also, whoever the team has been behind the show's marketing for the past four seasons is not being paid nearly enough because they are brilliantly insane in all of the right ways. Make sure to check out the website – and here are a few screencaps to preview what's ahead:

"There's no debate, Patriots – Homelander digital trading cards are THE most American thing you will ever buy. A full collection is now available at the link in our bio, along with a chance to purchase a piece of his Supersuit and send a text message he might read!" read the message from Vought International – here's a look:

The Boys: Quaid, Moriarty & More Set for Geeks & Nerds for Harris

Geeks & Nerds for Harris (a new title with a new Twitter handle: @GeeksForHarris) co-coordinators Sabrina Cartan and Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) put the word out that there would be an official meeting on September 24th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT) to coordinate and mobilize support and raise awareness (and funds) for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's campaign. To take part, folks just need to head on over to the main website and RSVP that you're joining the cause – and it's free. The 2-3 hour program will feature America's geek icons and their fans exploring how the themes of our collected personal stories and experiences connect to the Harris-Walz ticket's sense of unity and fighting injustice. George Takei, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Felicia Day, Patty Jenkins, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stacey Abrams, and many, many more have already joined – and the list continues to grow. Following up on a previous commitment to join the cause, Kripke confirmed who would be joining from The Boys: Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, and Valorie Curry.

"Sept 24 is for you, me and #TheBoys. Come join us for a live chat about the joy & pain of being Supes with the OG @RealLyndaCarter! RSVP for free at Geeks.ForHarris.org," read the caption from Kripke in his social media posts – confirming who from the Prime Video series had signed up for the event so far:

"I am beyond excited to be a part of this incredible group in this important fight. And when we fight, we win. Join us with @GeeksForHarris live on 9/24. RSVP for free at Geeks.ForHarris.org (http://geeks.forharris.org/)," Curry wrote as the caption to her Instagram post getting the word out:

