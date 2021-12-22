The Boys: Eagle the Archer's Sage Advice for Hawkeye Kate Bishop

What with all of the hoopla surrounding the finale of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye, it feels like the entire planet's had the series on its radar. But this is the MCU Phase IV we're talking about, people! "Multiverse" is all the craze, so it's no surprise that word of Clint and Kate's adventures would make their way to Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys universe. And in a major coincidence that we're "sure" had nothing to do with the finale releasing today, Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman), champion of Cleveland and ex-member of the Church of the Collective (not exactly resume toppers), picked today to reach out to Kate with some "words of wisdom" (was can't emphasize the importance of the quotation marks).

Here's a look at the sage advice that Eagle had to share with Kate, though considering the change in career that Eagle's chosen to go with (more on that during Vought News Network's "7 on Seven" segment with anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) we're not sure he's necessarily the best "mentor" for Kate. Plus, there's that whole "Vought" thing that's pretty hard to move past…

Wise words from this hawk guy. Purely coincidence we're posting them today. pic.twitter.com/dZcaVqrQHs — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) December 22, 2021 Show Full Tweet

As we mentioned, earlier this month saw VNN and Coleman's "Seven on 7" return with more blatant Vought-favoring propaganda while also offering viewers another round of juicy intel on what's been going on between seasons (and what might be waiting for our heroes in Season 3). Two of our biggest highlights this time around? A first look at Nick Wechsler's Blue Hawk and Homelander addressing viewers… to apologize?!

David Thompson's Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko was arrested for some illegal holiday-themed activities via an investigation that included the combined efforts of Vought and the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is taking the profits from her Brave Maeve Pride Bars to assist Chelsea's Angels in helping homeless LGBTQ teens in New York City.

Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) is trading his bow and arrow for a microphone, with his new rap album, Bullseye Beats being distributed through Vought and the first single "Bow & Quiver" dropping soon.

OurSheet CEO Mickey Londale is welcoming aboard Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) to promote his 4Freedom brand of goods, from toilet paper to coffee. Here's a look at Blue Hawk in his full costume:

COMMERCIAL BREAK! Make sure to get your tickets for the Vought Super Christmas Spectacular, hosted by Coleman live from Vought Square (and available to stream for those with Vought+ Super Access) and starring some of your favorite supes.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) has made a full recovery from his forced allergic reaction last season and is the proud spokesperson for Vought's new line of bulletproof school backpacks for kids.

Speaking of Starlight, she was the guest of honor at a benefit hosted by The Covenant House, honoring her work with the community and in fighting crime. Along with her teammates on The Seven, notable attendees included Mr. Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) as well as the FBSA's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

The final segment was meant to be a commentary from Coleman but was interrupted with a "breaking news" message from Homelander where he spoke directly to the viewers to apologize (?!?) for everything having to do with the Stormfront (Aya Cash) mess and wanting everyone to know, "I'm listening."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (December 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAT4oMEI5fw)