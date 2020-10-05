The Boys EP Eric Kripke Might Have a Solution to His Supe Porn Problem

So the last time we checked in with The Boys series showrunner and EP Eric Kripke, he was trying to hook us up with some porn. Okay, maybe we should clarify that a bit. In the second season's penultimate episode (!!!) "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker," there's a scene between Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) before one of those two goes "supernova where we're introduced to the wonders of "super porn." Now here's where it gets fun: Kripke revealed that they had shot full porn scenes for the episode and that he wants to show them. Big problem: Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Studios are apparently feeling a bit "skittish" about the idea. So we're left with what looks like a whole lot of corporate gridlock- but Nerds of Porn may have just offered up a sweet superhero-three-point landing-like solution.

Earlier today, the indie adult production company posted an open letter to Kripke, the show's creators, producers, and cast members offering to host the super porn scenes in question on the company's website. We're not sure if it will make a difference, but Nerds of Porn's producer/director Adam Christopher also supports weekly releases so there's that. Even if the folks behind the Amazon Prime series choose to leave the offer on the table, Nerds of Porn is still moving forward on a porn parody film of The Boys (with a specific focus on those scenes, naturally).

"We at Creation of Adam Productions & Nerds of Porn would be happy to offer the following faux porn parody films scene in Season 2 Episode 7 titled "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker", seen by the characters Lamplighter and Hughie which included Deep Desert in The Blowhole, Translucent the Invisible Cock, Queen Maeve: Pleasure Slave, Big Black Noir, Starlight Pulls An A-Train, and Homelander's Cuck to be released & seen FOR FREE on our official website NERDSOFPORN.com. We'd be happy to release all the "Supe Porn Parody" films or "episodes" on a weekly basis on our site and it would be the perfect fit for our adult production website and for the "Supe Porn" movement started by Mr. Kripke. We are super excited to present this offer and we see the movement on social media to #demandsupeporn. We know how important this is to Mr. Kripke, the creators and production team of The Boys, and most of all the fans of the show. I firmly believe the creators and fans want to see these magical porn parodies come to light and enjoy…. either with themselves or with a partner consensually of course. We would also like to offer with your blessing the chance to put in production immediately and safely a porn parody feature film based on the Boys and the Seven characters. Our production team including myself will put together a great funny sexy script, design costumes based on the characters, hire a spectacular and amazing cast of adult performers to play characters based on the show including the supes. The opportunity for this is beyond exciting for me. I really love the show, and the Boys characters have become quite iconic in pop culture today, but also super hero characters in general single-handedly fuel my passion for filming porn parodies based on them."

