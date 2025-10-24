Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Eric Kripke on "Primary Concerns" Final Season Will Focus On

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke on the "primary concerns" that the fifth and final season is "trying to land the plane on" and more.

Article Summary Showrunner Eric Kripke reveals The Boys Season 5 will look to resolve Butcher vs. Homelander and Hughie-Annie's storylines

Final season will tie up core character arcs with emotional and surprising conclusions for longtime fans

Gen V's Season 2 finale sets up major crossover impacts for The Boys' final season and future spin-offs

Starlight leads an underground resistance against Homelander's fascist regime as the stakes reach new heights

Now that the second season finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V has hit the streaming service, the focus shifts to the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Over the past few weeks, Kripke has been making the rounds to discuss how the spinoff series' second season – especially the finale – will have an impact on the main series' final run. Speaking with Variety, Kripke also touched on the main goals/stories he wants the final season to address and addressed the possibility of The Boys characters appearing in future in-universe projects.

"I would say we're trying to land the plane on, really, the primary concerns of 'The Boys,' which are Butcher vs. Homelander; the love story of Hughie and Annie; the fraught big brother/little brother relationship of Butcher and Hughie — all the things that 'The Boys' are about, we're trying to bring to a conclusion in a surprising and emotional way," Kripke shared. With Kripke previously sharing that there are story ideas in place for a possible third season of Gen V, Kripke confirmed that the idea would be to have some characters crossover. "Yes, that would be the hope, that there's certain characters that we could cross over into 'The Boys' Mexico [spinoff]. But we'll see," he added.

The Boys Showrunner on "Gen V" Season 2 Finale Impact

Kripke on How Much of a Role Will "Gen V" Supes Play in "The Boys" Final Season: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

Kripke Has "More 'Gen V' Story to Tell After Season 2: "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 2 & Godolkin's Fate Impacting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) Personally: "Well, it all went pretty sideways on Sage [laughs]. The story about Sage that we really liked — and it was Michele Fazekas' notion — was, 'Why can't we give Sage a love story? Does she always have to be just such a calculated robot?' She genuinely loved the guy, and she had this plan. They were gonna move in together, and they were gonna break it to Homelander in a really careful way. They were going to be this power couple. She had this vision of a happy world with the other smartest person in the world, and he just went fucking nuts. She's begging him not to do this. She knew that his going down that path was going to be destructive for both of them. There's a reason she let Polarity out of that prison in the final episode. She knew that she had to ultimately protect her own hide. We play a bit of that. She comes into season five a little heartbroken. This guy really broke her heart. She was already a misanthrope, and it just makes her even more so.

Kripke on the "True Underground Resistance" Fighting Homelander: "He's got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him [laughs]. Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there's Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They're trying to mount a real push, but they're also outgunned, outmanned. You're in an entire country that has drunk Homelander's Kool-Aid. They're outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

