The Boys: Eric Kripke Publicly Pitches Saga Series to Vaughan, Staples

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke kicked off his campaign, pitching Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples to let him spearhead a Saga series.

In The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Showrunners: Hollywood's 50-ish Most Influential Writer-Producers of 2023," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke & Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas were spotlighted for their work on the original series and spinoff series, respectively, and how the synergy between the shows has successfully grown a superhero franchise at a time when others claim the public is going through "superhero withdrawal." As we've seen from three seasons of The Boys and one season of Gen V, it doesn't matter if they're wearing spandex or not, just as long as you offer viewers characters that they can relate to (even if they don't necessarily like them) and storylines that take things in bold, interesting directions. But the profile also gave Kripke the opportunity to pitch for the rights to one comic book series in particular that he would love to adapt. "'Saga,' by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples," Kripke responded when asked which IP he would love to get his hands on. "I'm obsessed with it. So insane and so grounded at the same time. Brian and Fiona, call me!"

Of course, Kripke is directing his message to the comic's creators, Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples – and earlier today, Kripke took to social media to let the two know that he's serious and that he's ready to do right by the Image Comics series. "Thanks for the smoke up my pooper, Hollywood Reporter! But mostly, this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn &

[Fiona Staples] to let me have the rights to ['Saga']. I'll treat your baby well!" Kripke wrote, tagging both Staples and Image Comics in his post while also retweeting the THR list that included his quote.

First introduced in March 2012 (with a hiatus from 2018 to 2022), Vaughan & Staples' Saga focuses on husband and wife Alana & Marko (members of extraterrestrial races that don't exactly like one another, to put it mildly) and their daughter Hazel looking to stay one step ahead of forces from both sides of a galactic war. In 2021, Vaughan & Staples announced that the series would resume in January 2022 with Issue #55 ("Chapter Fifty-Five") – a double-length issue that would kick off "Compendium Two." the most recent issue, #66 "Chapter Sixty-Six" was released on September 20, 2023.

