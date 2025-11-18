Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Boys From Brazil

The Boys From Brazil: Strong, Anderson & More Set for Netflix Adapt

The cast for Netflix's adaptation of Ira Levin’s The Boys from Brazil includes Jeremy Strong, Gillian Anderson, Daniel Brühl & Lizzy Caplan.

Netflix adapts Ira Levin's The Boys From Brazil as a five-episode limited series from Peter Morgan.

Star-studded cast includes Jeremy Strong, Gillian Anderson, Daniel Brühl, and Lizzy Caplan.

Filming begins December across the UK, Germany, Bulgaria, and Spain for this historical thriller.

The series explores Nazi hunting, vengeance, and the legacy of hatred spanning three turbulent decades.

Originally adapted in 1978 as a Laurence Olivier and Gregory Peck-starring feature film adaptation, author Ira Levin's novel The Boys From Brazil is set for a five-episode Netflix limited series adaptation from creator Peter Morgan (The Crown), World Productions, and Orchid Pictures. Earlier today, the streaming service announced that filming will kick off in December in the UK, Germany, Bulgaria, and Spain. In addition, a rundown of the main cast was announced, with Jeremy Strong (Succession, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere) tackling the lead role of Yakov Liebermann. Joining Strong are Daniel Brühl (Rush, Inglourious Basterds) as Von Harteneck, August Diehl (A Hidden Life, Inglourious Basterds) as Johann-Friedrich Meinhardt, Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Sex Education) as Frieda Steiner, Shira Haas (Unorthodox, Captain America: Brave New World) as Anna Koehler, and Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex, Castle Rock) as Hannah Liebermann.

Part historical thriller, part moral reckoning, The Boys from Brazil spotlights obsession, vengeance, and the terrifying persistence of hatred. It asks: When the world chooses to forget its darkest history, who will fight to keep the memory and the justice alive? Set across three decades from the immediate aftermath of World War II through the political turbulence of the 1970s, the series follows Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann (Strong) in his lifelong crusade to bring Nazi fugitives to justice, a crusade that has cost him nearly everything. When one of his young protégées, undercover in Brazil, learns of a shocking Nazi plan, Liebermann is in a race against time to expose an unimaginable truth: Meinhardt (Diehl), a sadistic Nazi scientist he believed long dead, is alive and orchestrating a diabolical project to spark the rise of a Fourth Reich.

"Building on his extraordinary work with 'The Crown,' Peter continues to examine the political and emotional forces which, through the 20th century, have molded the world we live in today. That he does so via the intimate human stories within the sweep of history makes his storytelling powerfully relatable," shared EP Suzanne Mackie, who founded Orchid Pictures.

Netflix's The Boys From Brazil is executive produced by Mackie for Orchid Pictures, Simon Heath (Line of Duty, Save Me) for World Productions, and Alex Gabassi (The Crown, Black Doves), who will also direct. Additionally, The Crown alumni Oona O Beirn and Andy Stebbing are producers.

