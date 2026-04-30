Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S25E19: "Accidentally Like a Martyr": Too Many Suspects

Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, Season 25 Episode 19: "Accidentally Like a Martyr."

Article Summary Law & Order Season 25 Episode 19, "Accidentally Like a Martyr," centers on a wealthy woman found dead on her birthday.

Price and Maroun face a steep courtroom challenge when the defense introduces two viable suspects in the murder case.

The Law & Order preview rounds up the official episode synopsis, trailer, and key details for NBC's latest case.

Directed by David Grossman and written by Rick Eid, the episode promises a tricky prosecution with plenty of doubt.

In tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, starring Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, and Tony Goldwyn, Price (Dancy) and Maroun (Halevi) have two big problems on their hands. First, a woman from a very well-to-do family is found dead on her birthday. Second, making their case gets a whole lot more complicated when the defense presents two other suspects who could've committed the crime. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, and image gallery for S25E19: "Accidentally Like a Martyr."

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 19: "Accidentally Like a Martyr" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 19: "Accidentally Like a Martyr" – A woman from a famous family is found dead on her birthday; Price and Maroun have an uphill battle in court when the defense presents two viable suspects in the crime. Directed by David Grossman and written by Rick Eid.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!