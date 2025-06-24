Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Explains His "Supernatural" Reunion Concern

Jensen Ackles (Countdown) shared his one concern about reuniting with Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins for The Boys.

By now, Supernatural fans are more than aware of the on-screen unofficial reunion that's set for the fifth and final season of Showrunner (and Supernatural creator) Eric Kripke's The Boys. Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joined Kripke, Jensen Ackles (aka Soldier Boy), and director Phil Sgriccia for what's sounding more and more to be something uniquely special (in the world of The Boys, that could literally mean anything). Checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night in support of his Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared what it was like getting the gang back together, while reminding them that this was a different kind of set (one with toilet etiquette, apparently).

After joking that Kripke came up with the idea to "'splash the ratings a little bit,' not that it needs it," Ackles shared a concern he had about getting back together with Padalecki and Collins. "It was funny because there was a little, like, concern that, you know, we're gonna get Jared and Misha and Jensen together, and it's gonna be… it's gonna be a little wacky, 'cause 15 years together, we got a little… we got a little off," Ackles explained, noting the big difference between a "house" they built and visiting someone else's house. "It was also a house that we built, and we were able to destroy it the way we wanted to. And so I had to kind of remind them, I was like, 'Hey, guys, this isn't our house, okay? You got to… You got to behave. You got to, like… Jared, you've got to flush the toilet. You've got to flush the toilet here," Ackles added, laughing. "No, but it was a really good time. I can't wait."

Here's a look at the clip from Ackles's interview where he discusses the reunion on the set of Prime Video's The Boys (with the complete video waiting for you above). Following that, we have a look back at some additional insights into filming:

"It's a blast. We already shot it," Kripke shared last month about Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Ackles' filming, adding that "Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other." As for how it felt to be back working on a set with the trio, as well as director Sgriccia, Kripke shared that it was just like old times. "Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns," the showrunner/EP revealed. "It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven't had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful." Once again, big thanks to Fangasm and those attending for helping get the word out to the masses:

The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy in April, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

