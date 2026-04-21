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The Boys: New S05E04 Look Teases Crazy Plants, Wild Dad Core & More

A new look at this week's episode of Prime Video's The Boys teases crazy plants, major beef, wild dad core, "Mambo No. 5," and... anal beads?

Article Summary The Boys S05E04 teaser reveals wild new threats, including bizarre plants and chaotic Fort Harmony action.

Race for V1 heats up as Homelander seeks immortality and Butcher plots to take down the supes for good.

Expect dad core fashion, "Mambo No. 5," and seriously unexpected antics—yes, even anal beads are teased.

S05E03 dropped major Vought Rising connections and deepened Soldier Boy’s mysterious comeback.

After what went down during last week's episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it's pretty clear that the race is on to secure what's left of V1, the original version of Compound V. For Homelander (Antony Starr), it's the answer to immortality. For Butcher (Karl Urban), it's a way to finally bring down Homelander – and a whole lot of other supes – once and for all. With that in mind, we have a new teaser for this week's episode, with the cast dropping clues to what's to come (along with new looks at the episode): crazy plants, major beef, wild dad core, "Mambo No. 5," and… anal beads?!?

With the race to see who gets their hands on the V1 (the original version of Compound V, the kind that can pretty much grant immortality), we're getting a look at the promo trailer for The Boys S05E04: "Though the Heavens Fall." It looks like a field trip to Fort Harmony has been added to the agenda – but our heroes aren't the only ones interested in what the facility has to offer. Here's a look at the two teasers released for this week's episode:

Wednesday, we pack a bag for Fort Harmony. Real quiet, relaxing sorta jaunt. pic.twitter.com/TF5cUxcUfm — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 20, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Boys S05E03: "Every One of You Sons of Bitches" & "Vought Rising"

If you had a chance to check out S05E03: "Every One of You Sons of Bitches," then you know that viewers were treated to some ten-ton easter eggs connecting to Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising. Despite what appeared to be a quite brutal and ugly death, Soldier Boy was back and better than ever – and that was the catalyst for some serious "Vought Rising" intel. First up, Dr. Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) shared what it is about Soldier Boy, Clara, Bombsight (Mason Dye), Torpedo (Will Hochman), and Private Angel (Elizabeth Posey) that makes them so special. Those five were the first ones to be injected with V1 (the original form of Compound V) and live. With V1 being ten times stronger than the current run of Compound V, those original supes never age – and it's why Soldier Boy was able to survive Butcher's (Karl Urban) supes-killing virus.

If you missed it, make sure that you go back and watch Soldier Boy's reaction to hearing Clara's name: definitely a sign of things to come. And then there was the not-so-small matter of Fort Harmony, revealed during the episode as the army hospital where Frederick Vought worked. With the classified site decommissioned by the U.S. government shortly after WWII ended, MM (Laz Alonso) pitched it as the location where the V1 was first tested. And that was all in just one episode. With a greater focus on Soldier Boy this season (and Bombsight set to appear), we have a feeling that more clues are on the way.

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