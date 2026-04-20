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The Boys S05E04 Trailer: This Week, It's a Field Trip to Fort Harmony

As we inch closer to the finale, here's the trailer for Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S05E04: "Though the Heavens Fall."

Article Summary The Boys S05E04 trailer teases a dangerous field trip to the mysterious Fort Harmony facility

Trust is running thin as heroes and villains clash over the powerful, original Compound V formula

Soldier Boy survives a supe-killing virus thanks to being one of the original V1 test subjects

Connections to Vought Rising and surprising reveals about V1's origins shake up the race for power

If there was an overarching theme to last week's episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it's that folks need to be really, really careful about who they trust moving forward. Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) learned that the hard way, nearly dying from the supes virus after being sent after Butcher (Karl Urban) by Homelander (Antony Starr). Our heroes learned that the hard way after their visit with Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) didn't turn out as expected. Hell, even Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) can't trust The Deep (Chace Crawford), who gasses him unconscious so he could deliver Stan Edgar to Homelander personally – with Homelander disturbingly happy to see him. At least Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) survived that vicious beating… right?

With the race to see who gets their hands on the V1 (the original version of Compound V, the kind that can pretty much grant immortality), we're getting a look at the promo trailer for The Boys S05E04: "Though the Heavens Fall." It looks like a field trip to Fort Harmony has been added to the agenda – but our heroes aren't the only ones interested in what the facility has to offer:

Wednesday, we pack a bag for Fort Harmony. Real quiet, relaxing sorta jaunt. pic.twitter.com/TF5cUxcUfm — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 20, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Boys S05E03: "Every One of You Sons of Bitches" & "Vought Rising"

If you had a chance to check out S05E03: "Every One of You Sons of Bitches," then you know that viewers were treated to some ten-ton easter eggs connecting to Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising. Despite what appeared to be a quite brutal and ugly death, Soldier Boy was back and better than ever – and that was the catalyst for some serious "Vought Rising" intel. First up, Dr. Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) shared what it is about Soldier Boy, Clara, Bombsight (Mason Dye), Torpedo (Will Hochman), and Private Angel (Elizabeth Posey) that makes them so special. Those five were the first ones to be injected with V1 (the original form of Compound V) and live. With V1 being ten times stronger than the current run of Compound V, those original supes never age – and it's why Soldier Boy was able to survive Butcher's (Karl Urban) supes-killing virus.

If you missed it, make sure that you go back and watch Soldier Boy's reaction to hearing Clara's name: definitely a sign of things to come. And then there was the not-so-small matter of Fort Harmony, revealed during the episode as the army hospital where Frederick Vought worked. With the classified site decommissioned by the U.S. government shortly after WWII ended, MM (Laz Alonso) pitched it as the location where the V1 was first tested. And that was all in just one episode. With a greater focus on Soldier Boy this season (and Bombsight set to appear), we have a feeling that more clues are on the way.

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