The Boys Season 2 Preview: Butcher vs Black Noir; Homelander Loses It

With "We Gotta Go Now" set to drop this Friday, it's pretty clear that Amazon Prime's The Boys has been moving the chess pieces around in such a way that we are already begging for any number of potential face-offs. Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) is the first one that comes to mind, but Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Kimiko aka The Female (Karen Fukuhara) is a close second, and Annie aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) a very respectable third place. But this week, it looks like we're getting a smackdown we didn't see coming at first: Butcher, Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) taking on "The Dark Creep" Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Meanwhile, we learn what the next step is in Homelander's "evolution": totally lose his s**t (hopefully only in his head) and go sparkly eyes on a crowd of protestors. Not sure either Stormfront or Ashley (Colby Minifie) have enough media savvy to clean up a mess that bad.

Oh, and we can't leave out the best part! Terror returns! No, not that horrible feeling of fear, dread, lack of control, and deep concern for one's life and the lives of others. Nope, we're talking Butcher's adorable pooch- and as you're about to see, a fine way to kick off a clip:

View this post on Instagram Guess who's coming back next week to #TheBoysTV 🐶 A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv) on Sep 13, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher, Hughie, and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.