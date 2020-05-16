The Boys Season 2 "So Close" to Complete; Premiere Date Coming Soon

Well, that didn't take long. One day after we shared some very cool Zoom meeting backgrounds from the series to help ease your home lockdown stress, The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke has an update with some good news that fans will want to hear. We knew that Kripke and the team were hard at work (from a healthy distance) editing the second season of Amazon Prime's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series for some time now. Since that time, we've been pleasantly distracted by rewatching the first season, reading up on the casts' Q&A sessions, and checking out the streaming service's compilation videos. On Saturday, Kripke tweeted that the second season was still being finished remotely (with VFX and sound still being worked on) but that they are "so close" to being finished and that an "airdate" and "other cool sh*t" will be coming our way soon.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chace Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more. Joining the series this season are Aya Cash, Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.

Some Things About "The Boys" Season One You Should Know

Here's a look at the previous trailers and teasers for The Boys, with some serious eye-opening NSFW stuff, and make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's two-scoops-of-spoilers-filled review of the series premiere here.

On the side of The Boys, Urban's Billy Butcher is mysterious and brutal, hiding a personal agenda as he approaches potential new recruit Hughie (Jack Quaid), claiming to be a shadowy government operative. Butcher capitalizes on Hughie's rage over his girlfriend Robin's accidental death at the hands of Superhero A-Train and enlists Hughie as part of his plan to bring down the super-hero franchise.

Rounding out Butcher's team are Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk; Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as The Female, a young Asian assassin with blistering fighting skills who happens to have superpowers; and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities.

On the flip side, The Seven are Starr (American Gothic) as The Homelander, leader of the main superhero team, The Seven; Dominique McElligott (The Last Tycoon) as Queen Maeve, a member of The Seven; Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) as The Seven member The Deep, an aquatic hero; Jesse T. Usher (Survivor's Remorse) as speedster with a major PR problem, A-Train; Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) as Black Noir, a masked superhero with fighting and Set martial arts skills; Alex Hassell as perverted invisible hero Translucent (who's not really…you know… "translucent"); and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) is Starlight/Annie, a young woman who can make lightning bolts flash from her eyes and dreams of being a "real superhero" like the famous Seven.