Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV, Twitch | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, the boys

The Boys Season 4: How Gen V Season 1 Finale Sets Up What's To Come

With the fourth season of Prime Video's The Boys arriving on June 13th, here's a look at how the Gen V Season 1 finale set up what's to come.

While the connections were there from the start (it is a spinoff series, after all), it was the season finale of Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V that cemented just how much of an impact it would have on the future of the flagship series, Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Because "Guardians of Godolkin" flipped things all around – with heroes Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (the late Chance Perdomo), Jordan (Derek Luh & London Thor), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) being painted as the "big bads" while Cate (Maddie Phillips) & Sam (Asa Germann) are rewarded for their chaos, Homelander (Antony Starr) making it clear that he wasn't happy with Marie, and Butcher on his way to getting what might just be the answer to his dreams – a virus that would deal with the supes problem pretty definitively. Now, we're taking a look at how the season-ender leads into what's to come on June 13th:

Here's a look at what you need to know about the first season of Gen V and how it connects with what's ahead with the fourth season of Prime Video's The Boys – followed by a look back at more intel on what you need to know about what's to come:

Got some recommended, but not required, viewing ahead of S4. Here's everything ya need to know about Sam, Cate, and that nasty little virus from @GenV. pic.twitter.com/kvZEw9YnAP — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Homelander's Not Happy with Marie: Yup, Starr's leader of The Seven shows up – and let's just say he's not too thrilled with Marie attacking other supes. After asking her what kind of "animal" she is, a shocked Marie is blasted by Homelander's laser vision. For some reason, we have a feeling that Ashley (Colby Minifie) won't be going to Homelander anytime soon to admit that she urged Marie and the others to take down Sam & Cate – and what was offered if they do.

But Homelander Seems Happy at the End: As Homelander watches a VNN news broadcast with a satisfied smile/smirk, we learn that Sam & Cate are being sold as the "New Guardians of Godolkin." Meanwhile, a still-alive Marie – along with Andre, Jordan, and Emma – find themselves locked inside a doorless hospital facility (never a good sign).

Butcher Comes A'Callin During End Credits: Once Mallory (Laila Robins) learned from Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) that a supes virus had been created, we knew she wasn't going to just sit on the information. And that brought Urban's Butcher back into our lives to survey the damage of what went down at the Woods – and check for "what" might've been left behind. Unfortunately, Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit) has possession of what Butcher's after – meaning another reason for these two to face off during the fourth season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!