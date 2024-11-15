Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys Season 5: Daveed Diggs Has "Started Reading Some Things"

Daveed Diggs discusses joining Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys for Season 5, teasing he's "started reading some things" for the final run.

On Thursday, we had some excellent news to pass along regarding the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Speaking with Collider, Kripke noted that, "We start shooting a week from Monday. That's less than two weeks." While we had heard the rumblings and comments over the past few months that November would most likely be the month when Season 5 filming would start, that "less than two weeks" really put things into perspective. In terms of scripts, Kripke hasn't shared with the cast how everything is going to end, but he was able to "pitch out the character-wide arcs" for them to be able to start working off of before shooting gets underway. "We're far enough along that I can pitch out the character-wide arcs, but they're the emotional arcs, so the actors can start working on what their journey is and some of the twists and turns of what goes where," Kripke explained. "Frankly, some of them we're still working out, but we have a solid sense of where they all go, emotionally."

During Variety and Hamilton's Behind the Cameras Awards event on Thursday night, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) was asked on the red carpet about how he feels joining the hit Prime Video series. "I'm a fan. I was surprised when they asked me I was kinda like… I just assumed it wasn't actually going to happen," Diggs noted – and then, it happened. With Kripke dropping that filming will be kicking off later this month, Diggs hasn't been on set yet – but in terms of scripts? "I have started reading some things. I can't talk about it, so it don't matter. But it's going to be great," Diggs shared – a comment that might be in line with Kripke's earlier comment about giving the cast "character-wide arcs." From there, Diggs discusses how he's familiar with being a part of a show's final season and that he's excited to work with a cast that has a great reputation with everyone he knows and has spoken to who has worked on it.

