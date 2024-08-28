Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: firefly, nathan fillion

Firefly: Jewel Staite on Why Series Endures; Fillion Being "The Best"

On The Sackhoff Show, Jewel Staite discussed why Joss Whedon's Firefly continues to endure and shared why Nathan Fillion is "the best."

Though it only ran for one season of 14 episodes (and the 2005 film Serenity), Joss Whedon's Firefly remains as popular as ever with fans – especially impressive considering that it aired nearly 25 years ago. Checking in with Katee Sackhoff for this week's edition of The Sackhoff Show, Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Frye) covered a wide range of topics – with the cult classic television series getting some of that spotlight. "Yes, I still get asked if there's going to be another season," Staite shared regarding fans still keeping hope alive for a reunion of some type. In the following highlights, Staite offers some insights into why the show is still so popular, even with a short series lifespan. In addition, Staite shared what a positive influence Nathan Fillion was and continues to be in their personal and professional lives.

"I don't know what it is – if it was just maybe because of its short-livedness. But it was this little underdog at the time, and it was about a group of underdogs fighting against a big corporation, essentially, that people latched on to it and felt like it was their own and they were part of the story, being fans of the show and that's how it's carried on. Like, it's lived vicariously through this. You know, I always say it's like living on in this other dimension with this fandom that just won't let it go," Staite shared.

"It was a lightning-in-the-bottle moment, and I think we bonded as a cast very deeply and have kept that bond throughout all these years, would do anything for each other, and have always been there for each other, and it's just never really been broken away," Staite continued. "It's this really special thing that's followed me throughout my life and helped me get other jobs, too, and has let me see the world – you know, traveling the world doing these conventions – because of this little show that I did for six months. Like, it only took us six months to shoot that sucker, and it was over. That's a blip in a lifetime, you know – people don't realize that."

From there, Sackhoff shifted the topic to the movie The White Noise, in which Staite and Fillion appeared, and that's where their admiration for Fillion's perspectives began to grow. "He's the best. He's the best. He's taught me so much about being a number one and I have stolen many tricks from him, shamelessly, on how to run a set, treat people, create a good vibe, all of that stuff," Staite revealed. "It's all because of him and what I saw when I was 19 and wanted to adopt as a way of creating a perfect vibe because I feel like it trickles down, as you know from the top. If the person at the top is maintaining a level of humor and gratitude and kindness, then everybody else will follow suit."

Staite continued, "I still… I ask Nathan for advice often. If I'm in a jam and I don't know what to do, I will text him and, paint the scenario, and ask him what he would do, and he always gives me the best advice. Even when I don't want to hear it, even when it's not what I wanted to hear, he will give me some sound advice as to how to proceed, and he's always right," Staite added, noting that Fillion's advice is always based out of a sense of "gratitude."

