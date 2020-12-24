Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs. Yellow Contacts

If you checked out Bleeding Cool's look at the holiday episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, then you know that we found the pre-break outing a solid outing with a mixed bag of hits and near-misses (nothing outright bad). One sketch that stood out was the one with Pete Davidson as The Grinch, rocking tighty-whities and trying to help host Kristen Wiig and Mikey Day's Whoville residents explain their way around the fact that The Grinch stayed over for a threesome when the kids (Kyle Mooney, Chloe Fineman) start asking questions. This shouldn't have worked- and at nearly four minutes, it almost didn't. Yet it went out on the edge and got us from laughing to feeling disturbed to wanting to switch to another channel to us finally giving in to it and laughing our asses off.

Now, SNL is offering a pretty rare look at any video from dress rehearsals- and in the case of The Grinch sketch, we're glad we did. See, Davidson's holiday icon originally had yellow contacts for effect- except there was a really large problem. Turns out Davidson couldn't actually see anything with them in, a fact that's pretty important when you need to read off of cue cards. It's also a fact that Davidson doesn't hesitate to make everyone aware of (we swore he was going to take a dive down the stairs for one second) in the clip below:

Here's a look at the full, original sketch to use as a comparison:

