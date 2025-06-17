Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys Season 5: Jensen Ackles Pretty Certain He's Wrapped Filming

Unless they "bring me back for some other stuff," The Boys star Jensen Ackles (Countdown, Supernatural) has wrapped The Boys Season 5.

Between Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas's Countdown and the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) has a pretty busy summer already – and that's not The Boys: Vought Rising, with work expected to start rolling on the spinoff series in August. Checking in with CBR while promoting Countdown, Ackles offered a quick update on how things are looking with The Boys filming. "They finish, I think, next month. I just finished 'The Boys' on Tuesday, [June 9th], and I think I've got all my stuff done. But I don't know. You never know. They might have to bring me back for some other stuff," Ackles shared.

"It's a blast. We already shot it," Kripke shared last month about Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Ackles' filming, adding that "Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other." As for how it felt to be back working on a set with the trio, as well as Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia, Kripke shared that it was just like old times. "Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns," the showrunner/EP revealed. "It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven't had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful." Once again, big thanks to Fangasm and those attending for helping get the word out to the masses:

Mishalecki panel tidbit – why does it not surprise me that Misha describes The Boys episode that he and Jared are in as "juicy"??? https://t.co/nBqu8FOP3o — Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) May 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy in April, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!