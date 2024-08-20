Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Evil, finale, paramount, preview, season 4

Evil Cast, Creators Want More Seasons, Would Consider Sock Puppets

The Evil team made it clear: they're ready for more seasons - even if that means sock puppets. Plus, a series "finale" preview and more.

Normally, this is where we pass along a preview for the next episode of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil – but this week is different for a whole ton of reasons. First and foremost, this week marks the series "finale" of the beloved series after four seasons – something makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. You have an excellent show with a passionate fanbase pulling great numbers not just during its final season but also for its previous three seasons. That doesn't exactly sound like a series that a streamer or a network would want to lose – but it does sound like one that a network or streamer would love to have.

Along with a passionate fanbase that's doing what it can on social media, the cast and co-creators have been making it clear that they're not ready to wrap things up yet – they want more seasons. Apparently, that point was lost in a recent report on the series' future, with Herbers taking to social media to reaffirm that Robert King and Michelle King were working to get the show a new home and were not ready to throw in the towel. In fact, Robert King wanted fans and journalists to know just how far they're willing to go to keep the story going: "Michelle and I have committed to do it with sock-puppets at home."

For what it's worth? We would've thought that Paramount+ keeping Evil would be a no-brainer – but a streamer or network picking it up would be a ten-ton no-brainer. The series needs to and serves to find a home – and we're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that we will be writing an article about its return sooner rather than later. Here's a look at what Herbers and Robert King had to say on the matter – followed by a preview for S04E14: "Fear of the End":

Hey @screenrant the Kings *are* trying to get the show picked up. Maybe adjust your article? I'm getting a lot of messages from people upset that the creators don't want to make more. They want to make 2-3 more seasons. Thank you https://t.co/z0srWLx030 — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) August 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We want to make more #Evil. If streamers are uninterested, Michelle and I have committed to do it with sock-puppets at home. https://t.co/HN5T9FIqxS — Robert King (@RKing618) August 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Evil Season 4 Episode 14 "Fear of the End": An ominous countdown begins after the Bouchard girls start a new game on their VR goggles. The Entity moves to stop the Sixty despite Sister Andrea's (Andrea Martin) warnings. The team receives an offer they never expected. Kristen (Katja Herbers) faces a final threat as Leland (Michael Emerson) takes matters into his own hands. Directed by Robert King and written by Rockne S. O'Bannon and Nialla Lebeouf,

#Evil. The last one. Sniff sniff. CBS has been doing a wonderful job of cutting these together. It's been fun. Four seasons and a sock puppet theatre. pic.twitter.com/PvXUmWbFFC — Robert King (@RKing618) August 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In this clip from "Fear of the Unholy," David (Colter) confronts Leland (Emerson) about why he left The Entity – but Leland has a warning for David about the church:

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

